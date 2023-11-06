In an epic TikTok showdown, two talented women have set the platform on fire with their Dalie dance move battle

Their video has achieved an astonishing 3.4 million views, highlighting their extraordinary dance skills and electrifying performance

The video captures the exciting dance-off between the duo as they flawlessly execute intricate moves to the tune of the hit song Dalie

Two women have taken centre stage with an electrifying Dalie dance move battle that has left TikTok buzzing.

The duo have a Dalie dance move battle

The video has gained a whopping 3.4 million views, showcasing their incredible skills and dance-off prowess. In the clip uploaded by @just_april10, the two dancers go head-to-head, delivering mesmerising moves in perfect synchronisation to the beat of Kamo Mphela’s hot song Dalie.

Their precision, energy and infectious enthusiasm have captivated the hearts of viewers worldwide. It’s not just a dance battle; it’s a dance collaboration that exudes a lot of skill.

Watch the video below:

Ladies trend for epic dance battle

The Dalie dance-off has ignited a frenzy on TikTok, with countless users sharing, commenting and trying to mimic their impressive moves. It’s become a challenge within a challenge, inspiring a growing community of dance enthusiasts.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Bongekile mhlanga shared:

"I only dance like this in my dreams, you guys ate."

@Thadaoo said:

"To us who watched more than twice."

@Kgosi Makoko commented:

"I Love How The The Biker Dresser Becomes Protective."

@Noluthando Trinity M asked:

"So no one is gonna talk about the lady cheering them at the back?"

@Rammy praised:

"The lady in black is fire. They both felt the song."

@Your Man’s Favourite Ex clapped:

"Beautiful huns enjoying themselves, living their best lives is what I love to see."

Kamo Mphela’s Dalie dance challenge with Hope Ramafalo trends

In a similar story, Briefly News reported about amapiano dancers Kamo Mphela and Hope Ramafalo doing the Dalie dance challenge.

The two dancers’ video went viral on TikTok, reaching over 400K views since it was uploaded. Fans of the amapiano dancers praised and applauded them while others shared how well they complement each other.

