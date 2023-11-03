A KZN teacher recently joined his students in a lively amapiano dance challenge, and their TikTok video has gained an incredible 2 million views

The heartwarming video showcases the teacher's enthusiasm with his students as they groove to the trendy amapiano beats

The video's viral success reminds us that teachers can also be fun and leave a positive impact on their students

Teacher from KZN danced with his students in a video. Images: @nivzd_bully

Source: TikTok

A teacher from KwaZulu-Natal participated in an amapiano dance challenge with his students, and their TikTok video has taken the internet by storm.

KZN teacher trends

TikTok user @nivzd_bully shared the video on his page, which accumulated an impressive 2 million views. The clip captures the joy and camaraderie between the teacher and his students as they groove to the trendy amapiano beats.

Amapiano, a popular South African music and dance style, has been sweeping social media, and this video showcases the power of music in uniting people. The teacher's enthusiasm and willingness to join in the dance challenge have warmed the hearts of viewers. In the clip, he tries to do the moves with his students hand in hand. Their cute bond has been trending on the internet.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi praises dance skills

The video's viral success highlights the importance of bonding and having fun in the learning process.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@MRs mdua said:

"How do you wear the unifrom trousers and skirt at the same time."

@Amima joked:

"Meanwhile, my teachers make me clean the windows."

@asgirl7 said:

"Me looking for this kind of school for my kids."

@Shaz said:

'Why didnt I have cool teachers like him."

@Jillian asked:

"Why couldnt our teachers be like this. What a bond."

