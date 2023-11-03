New-age teachers are using TikTok to go viral and inspire students with their positive attitude and engagement

Three teachers who went viral on TikTok were praised for their dedication, creativity and ability to relate to their students

Teachers play a vital role in educating the next generation and preparing them for the workforce and a better future

New-age teachers have gone viral on TikTok for their creativity and compassion. Image: @nthabimamadi_educator, @morichmodipa, @lungymaziya

Source: TikTok

Teachers play a vital and positive role in society. They are responsible for educating and nurturing the next generation, which is essential for the progress and development of any society.

New-age teachers have added their fun twist to the learning environment, and we've compiled videos of four amazing educators who went viral on TikTok based on their dedication and awesome vibes.

1. Teacher celebrates 100% pass rate in her subject

There is nothing like seeing your students winning.

TikTokker @thoko958's video of her teaching skills and fancy footwork has gone viral, spreading joy and positivity online.

In the clip, the teacher shows off her incredible dance moves after a year of hard work that resulted in all her students passing. Her performance brings the school assembly to life and the students are amazed by her fun and energetic personality.

Some students even copy her dance moves, while others add to the hype by singing loudly. TikTok users have praised the dedicated teacher and encouraged her to keep up her good work while nurturing young minds.

2. Mathematics teacher gives division lesson in Sesotho

Maths can be daunting, but not in this woman's class.

A South African maths teacher, @nthabimamadi_educator, is taking TikTok by storm with her unique teaching style. In a recent video, she teaches her students in Sesotho, making the subject more accessible and engaging.

TikTok users are praising the teacher for her dedication and creativity.

Many commenters say that they wish they had teachers like her when they were in school, and some even joke that they would be doctors if she had taught them maths. The teacher's success on TikTok shows the importance of making education accessible and inclusive for all students.

3. Teacher treats class to pizza for lunch

A compassionate South African teacher went above and beyond to make her students' day by treating them to a special pizza lunch.

TikTok user @morichmodipa posted a video of herself standing with several Debonairs pizza boxes, explaining that she wanted to make her students happy by giving them a break from their usual lunches.

Woman who teaches in rural area shares challenges

In an interview with Briefly News, Morich Modipa revealed that she teaches in a rural area where her students face many challenges, including poverty.

"There is also lack of parental involvement, so I'm their mom. I'm so attached to them. I love them."

Modipa chose to teach because she wanted to use her knowledge to change lives and especially to help families escape poverty. She said:

"I hate poverty because I grew up poor myself."

Teacher skips rope with students during break

A fun-loving teacher went viral on TikTok for connecting with her students through a skipping rope game.

The dedicated educator showed her students that she could relate to them outside of the classroom by taking off her shoes and showing off her jumping rope skills in the school parking lot.

The children were amazed to see their teacher in a new light, and TikTok users praised her for being down-to-earth and interested in her student's lives.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News