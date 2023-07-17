A video of a woman sitting in a wheelchair with a broken leg has been doing the rounds on social media

The funny footage posted on TikTok shows the woman in a cast before revealing how ice skating left her injured

Many amused social media users responded with laughter and silly jokes at the viral video with over 140K views

A young woman's fun ice skating adventure turned sour after she ended up in the emergency room.

Ice-skating landed one woman in a wheelchair. Image: @umbalii/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Ice skating is the self-propulsion and gliding of a person across an ice surface, using metal-bladed ice skates. People skate for various reasons, including recreation and exercise.

Woman shows how ice-skating got her leg broken in viral TikTok video

A video posted on TikTok shows the woman sitting in a wheelchair with a cast on her leg before showing how she ended up in the painful predicament.

The second clip shows her struggling to find balance on the ice rink as she attempts to ice skate - which ends in an epic fail.

Watch the video below:

According to Ice Skating Guru, ice skating is often seen as a risky and thrilling sport, which can lead some people to believe that it is dangerous. However, the truth is that ice skating is actually a relatively safe activity. In fact, it is safer than many other sports, such as gymnastics, road biking, and horse riding.

Of course, accidents can happen on the ice, but serious injuries are relatively rare. Most accidents are caused by inexperience or poor equipment. With proper safety precautions, ice skating can be a fun and safe activity for people of all ages.

South African netizens react with laughter to the ice skating accident

Gugu Madlala wrote:

" Angihleki njalo."

clementine said:

"No more ice skating for me ."

KHUMO commented:

""Bengiyaphi moya oyincwele” ."

samkelesethu reacted:

"Ey waze wa trenda moy'ongcwele."

Zinathi M replied:

"New fear unlocked ."

ZukiG responded:

"*Scraps ice skating from bucket list*."

Source: Briefly News