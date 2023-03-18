A South African lady has shared her touching story after getting a large tattoo that left her health at risk

The TikTokker shared with social media users how her decision to get a large embroidery-looking tattoo ended badly

She posted pictures of how the leg tattoo made her leg swell and had to go to the hospital

A woman ended up being hospitalised after a decision to get a large leg tattoo.

A South African woman shared the story of how she got an infection after getting a large tattoo. Image: @Itumeleng77.

The TikTok user with the handle @Itumeleng77 shared the videos of how the body art looked like soon after getting it.

People started raising concerns saying she was not supposed to get it all done in one go. Others even blamed the tattoo artist saying that they should have known better.

TikTok users shares videos of swollen leg after getting a large tattoo

A few days after sharing the first video of her leg, the TikTok users gave concerned peeps an update and the swelling had actually worsened.

Many called on her to get medical attention as soon as possible.

She also shared a third video showing how the tattoo had progressed and fans feared she could end up getting her leg amputated if she doesn't get help sooner.

Social media users react to video of lady who got an infection after getting large tattoo

Social media users weighed in on the viral videos and many had different opinions. Some felt sorry for the lady and wished her a quick recovery while others felt she got what she was looking for.

@Independent behavior Boss wrote:

"It's wrong to get such a big tattoo in 1 day the artist should know that smh."

@Thubelihle Ndimande said:

"But no these flowers are the ones we used to draw in primary the tattoo artist did you dirty nawe wavuma."

@user629492583526 added:

"Cheap or not, no one deserves to go through such. Wish you a speedy recovery with no amputation."

@user6151652253463 noted:

"serves you right."

@Jabuh_M commented:

" looks painful, maybe you high blood pressure. I hope you are healed. Can someone kiss my comment I wanna see the update next time."

@Katlego Tau said:

"The problem is not tattoos problem you want a tattoo for R150 /R200 like everything in life you get what you pay for ."

