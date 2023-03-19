Twitter trolls tried to spoil Pearl Thusi's day and she handled the online hate with absolute class

The actress shared "unedited" pictures of herself and a few people came for her looks and light skin

Pearl Thusi highlighted that her critics were suffering from self-hate after they said she was considered pretty because of her skin tone

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Tweeps trolled Pearl Thusi for being light-skinned on Twitter. Image: @pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Colourism reared its ugly head on Twitter and Pearl Thusi was at the centre of it. The actress has been very vocal in the past about the challenges she's faced being a light-skinned black woman.

She has often had to defend her talent as people industry peers claimed she only gets booked because of her skin colour.

Pearl Thusi drags Twitter users calling her ugly

On Sunday Pearl's beauty was questioned after she posted pictures chilling in a swimsuit in Brazil. Several Twitter users like @exotichun2 said the Queen Sono star would be considered ugly if she didn't have fair skin and nice hair, reported ZAlebs.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The media personality didn't let the tweets slide and clapped back at one woman who has since deactivated her Twitter account.

"Imagine having to deal with this your entire life. People used to say this to me as a child and it was always people who were darker than me who’d say this. I never understood why someone would say I’d be ugly if I looked like them. Self-hate is the ugly thing here. I hope sis heals."

See Pearl's gorgeous snaps taken in Brazil

SA Twitter users react to Pearl Thusi's snap and clap back

@thesoul_singer asked:

"Are you proud of yourself for commenting on somebody's photo and telling them that they are ugly? You are evil?

@ItsJemimah_S added:

"Said the person who brings nothing to the table. Her table is booked and busy. If u were more positive maybe u will be more likeable.

@Leboga_kea1 stated:

"Another woman trying to bring one down."

@mmakhumoetsile suggested:

"I see no difference. Just leave make-up because you're pretty with and without."

@Mandy_Maqhoba asked:

"Wait, so edited pictures are actually the standard? Mmkay."

@PalesaMachobane

"You look so beautiful, it's only you who can make yourself happy. So many wish to be in your shoes so don't let anyone put you down. Love to my black sister.✊"

Video of Pearl Thusi saying Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo should squash beef in boxing ring trends

Briefly News reported that Pearl Thusi is sick of Sizwe Dhlomo and Vusi Thembekwayo's never-ending Twitter feud. The media personality wants them to stop fighting each other, even if it means organising a celebrity boxing match to vent their frustrations.

Tired of Vusi and Sizwe throwing major shade at each other on Twitter, Pearl dropped a video on Instagram telling the two men at each other's throats to stop their Twitter war.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News