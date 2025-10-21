An online user criticised Prince Kaybee for asking about his mother on social media

The musician found himself on the wrong side of Twitter (X) for his suggestive comments, and sadly, it did not end well for him

This was soon followed by backlash as the online community scrutinised Kaybee's inappropriate comments

Prince Kaybee received a harsh reality check online.

South African DJ and producer Prince Kaybee faced a furious social media storm after making a strikingly bold and, to many, deeply inappropriate comment about a stranger’s mother online.

The musician landed in trouble with Twitter (X) user 6uhle, who publicly chastised him for allegedly objectifying his mom.

On Sunday, 19 October 2025, the user shared photos from his birthday vacation, and Kaybee quoted the tweet asking about the tweep's mother:

"Where is she?"

This was a reference to 6uhle previously showing off his stunning mother and siblings in a now-viral photo that another user, Ese7391, reshared in the conversation.

Previously, Kaybee had made suggestive comments about 6uhle's mom, who has a striking, timeless appearance.

Although the Charlotte hitmaker was not the only one to make risqué comments about the user's mother, he was the unfortunate recipient of a scathing response.

"Maybe the 'joke' ends when I ask him where HIS mom is."

This comes a month after Prince Kaybee's mother sadly passed away, a tragedy that was followed by an emotional breakdown, which he documented on social media.

Twitter (X) user 6uhle criticised Prince Kaybee for making a suggestive comment about his mom.

Moreover, 6uhle went on to request that Kaybee remove the tweet, ending by saying "the 'joke' was TIRED."

Their interaction escalated "from 0 to 100 real quick," as the rapper Drake puts it. Consequently, followers immediately jumped into the comments to share their widely differing views on the men's remarks.

Read the men's interaction below.

Social media reacts to Prince Kaybee backlash

Online users followed suit, criticising Kaybee for making suggestive comments about someone's mother.

Sedeaux_S said:

"He's getting too comfortable about your mother when you have told him to stop."

caseywaves wrote:

"Fair game. You bring up my mom, I bring up yours. Simple as that."

MpiloKhumalo_ added:

"Y'all don't get to decide how he must react to his mom being disrespected by Kaybee and his followers. Drag them to the deepest part of hell, 6uhle."

Social media users slammed both Prince Kaybee and 6uhle for their comments.

Meanwhile, others argued that 6uhle took things too far with his comment about Prince Kaybee's late mother.

Online users criticised his change of heart, from asking Kaybee for money to suddenly bringing his mother into the conversation. He said:

"How about you send an e-wallet and say hbd, Kabelo?"

Read the responses below:

Twitts_Shale said:

"You are vile for this. Wasn't it all jokes when you even asked for an e-wallet jokingly, too? Did the TL get to you? What changed? And if you ended up not liking his comment, you could have addressed it with him, bringing up his deceased mom not even a month later? You are snax."

intombikaNtombi wrote:

"It was a joke, and now you decide to use it against him."

kgadi_mn added:

"Weird because you enabled his behaviour, and now that 'the joke is tired' you wanna speak about his mom. What a low blow, sana."

