South African podcaster Ntsiki Mazwai recently raised an interesting conversation about women's menstrual blood

The controversial poet noted the uses for menstrual blood that visibly shocked many people on social media

While some people agreed with her statement, others completely disregarded it

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai shared her opinion about menstrual blood.

One thing about Ntsiki Mazwai is that she will spark one's curiosity with the things she says, and her latest statement had social media buzzing to no end.

The controversial podcaster and poet, real name Nontsikelelo Mazwai, spoke on DJ Sbu's The Hustler's Corner podcast on 28 March 2025 about her beliefs, the corruption in South Africa, and much more.

A clip from their conversation surfaced on Twitter (X), in which she discussed women's menstural blood.

Speaking on the land becoming barren and infertile, she raised an interesting point about how women were replaced by men to work and produce vegetation, saying it was traditionally a woman's job.

"In ancient Africa, it was women who worked the land because when we are on our period and that blood hits the earth, it nourishes it and helps plants grow bigger."

Ntsiki urged other women test out this theory, mixing menstrual blood with water to help grow their vegetable gardens.

Ntsiki Mazwai believes period blood nureshes plans and urged women to grow their veggie gardens using their menstural blood.

She further noted the origins of the term Mother Nature and raised more points about women's roles in households.

While Sbu was visibly intrigued by Ntsiki's statements, they sparked a cocktail of reactions from the online community, and many users took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the poet's beliefs.

Watch Ntsiki's interview below:

Mixed reactions to Ntsiki Mazwai's statement

Online users corroborated Ntsiki's statement, noting that it is something that has been widely known.

InkunziUMthiya said:

"What she's saying isn't ground breaking. Any form of human or animal waste is nutritious for the soil, this is why our corpses and animal carcasses nourish the soil beneath us."

Mavumavu91 agreed:

"Women being the plant gatherers and men hunting is a very colonial concept; our diet was heavily plant based because it was reliable so everyone worked towards that. The land has gone barren because of invasive species, overgrazing, deforestation, over farming and pollution."

grey_Oasis wasn't sure:

"She is right about nourishing the earth. I don’t know about vegetables."

ZNxarhuni supported Ntsiki Mazwai's statement:

"I believe her."

Ntsiki Mazwai's statement about menstural blood sparked mixed reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, others diregarded the poet's message, with some even vowing to never eat at people's homes because of it.

sanni_longo warned:

"Eat at other people's houses at your own peril."

wise30152072 said:

"I now actually do support SABC to control what is said on podcasts."

mulisareloaded wrote:

"That's low level witchcraft that teenage emo girls play with."

Andile_SS posted:

"I feel sorry for people who have eaten at her home."

2mbeza_ responded:

"Ntsiki is starting her cult."

djstago said:

"She's mentally disturbed."

