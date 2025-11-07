A creator shared a video of mogodu cooked in an air fryer, surprising viewers with the modern way of cooking a traditional food

The playful experiment gained quick attention online, especially after she revealed the final result

Many netizens reacted with humour and disbelief as it sparked conversations about modern versus traditional food

South Africans couldn’t stop laughing at the unexpected kitchen twist, turning a simple cooking clip into a viral conversation.

A TikTok creator prepared traditional South African mogodu in an air fryer, surprising viewers with a modern twist. Image: @lindamulalo

Source: TikTok

A TikTok creator, @lindamulalo, shared a video on 6 November 2025 showing how she prepared cow tripe, locally known as mogodu, using an air fryer. The unusual kitchen experiment, filmed at home, grabbed immediate attention as she showed her step-by-step method and later shared the final results, saying it had cooked well. The simple clip sparked laughter and strong reactions because mogodu is normally cooked slowly over heat, making this twist surprising and entertaining. The moment became an online talking point as South Africans weighed in on the bold attempt.

For many locals, mogodu is comfort food tied to traditions and Sunday lunches, so seeing it in an air fryer went against everything they were used to. Although the clip was playful, people found humour in watching a beloved dish prepared in a modern gadget instead of a pot or stove. South Africans often have creative ways of making food, but this attempt stood out because it blended new technology with old culinary culture. Still, her confidence in the process gave viewers something fun to talk about.

Mogodu Meets Modern Kitchen Tools

Within one day, the video posted on a public platform by user @lindamulalo crossed more than 11,900 likes, racked up over 1,191 comments, and earned more than 600 shares. People were quick to react to the unconventional cooking choice, spreading the clip across timelines. The follow-up clip, where she showcased the cooked mogodu, added to the fun as the bold experiment seemed to have worked. The combination of shock, laughter, and curiosity helped propel the video’s popularity.

Reactions were colourful, with many expressing disbelief, playful outrage, and fascination. Some joked the cow tripe deserved justice and couldn’t believe what they were seeing, while others admitted they might try it just to see if it works. The mix of criticism and humour reflects how South Africans enjoy debating food trends loudly and proudly. Whether or not the air-fried mogodu becomes a national favourite, the clip gave people a good laugh and added another memorable moment to Mzansi food culture.

A bold kitchen moment captured the mogodu sizzling in the air fryer, blending tradition with technology. Image: @lindamulalo

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Tawana wrote:

“First in my bloodline to ever witness such. 😔”

User298038163158 said:

“This Air Fryer must open a case, hay ngekhe, abuse le.”

Hun wrote:

“Now every meal after tastes like hmm.”

user1088545960222 said:

“Haw le ntombazane. 😫 Translation: Hey, this girl!”

Single wrote:

“Data lasebusuku liqale emini namhlanje. Translation: My night data started working during the day today.”

Langelihle Shange asked:

“Uyifundephi lento cc? Ngyabuza ngithi wake wabona bani enza nje? Translation: Where did you learn this, sis? I’m asking, have you ever seen anyone do this?”

sesame_ceeds wrote:

“Our ancestors are watching this”

MJ said:

“Weitsi, our parents didn’t lie… to go is truly to see”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories related to airfryer

A content creator has shared a little-known store in Johannesburg where shoppers can find quality homeware at bargain prices, including air fryers.

One woman shared her air fryer struggles on social media, leaving thousands of viewers in stitches.

Mzansi content creators are doing the most when it comes to plugging us with easy ways to do things, and one went viral with her air fryer recipe.

Source: Briefly News