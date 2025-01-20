One woman shared her air fryer struggles on social media, leaving thousands of viewers in stitches

Her attempt to make oil-free chips didn’t go as planned, and she called out her gadget in a video

The footage sparked jokes and tips, with some blaming her technique and others blaming the fryer

More people are embracing healthier eating habits and investing in gadgets to make the journey easier. But for one hun, her attempt to embrace the air fryer era ended in pure disappointment.

Woman shows air fryer meal

She hit up TikTok to complain about her purchase failure. The chips showcased on the TikTok handle @amiolaa_ are giving major flop vibes.

She zoomed in on the air fryer as if presenting Exhibit A in a trial of broken dreams. The star of the show? Some sad, burnt chips with a green hue.

Woman critiques cooking gadget

The young lady let her followers know exactly how she felt: “I thought they said this thing could fry chips without oil!”

Watch the TikTok video below:

Her air fryer drama became a TikTok hit and sparked a lot of engagement in the comments section.

See a few reactions below:

@mocreatives_za said:

"You have to boil the chips first then put the in the air fryer."

@StevenGoliathLeolo joked:

"Sthunya se kae? Sthunya? 🤣😂"

@Dictabee typed:

"Eat fast fast you won’t notice it. 😂😂"

@leggg mentioned:

"You need the frozen chips bought from the store, not your potatoes, they are not nice."

@mrs_claraR stated:

"My air fryer and yours must be siblings. 😭"

@Ginex suggested:

"Buy ninja airfryer you will never regret.👌"

@thakgitt12345

"Imagine you have visitors. 😂😂😂😂"

@Koki_N asked:

"Are you sure the potatoes were fresh?"

@DndZA shared:

"Your air fryer is the problem, 😭mine doesn't do that."

