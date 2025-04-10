A content creator has shared a little-known store in Johannesburg where shoppers can find quality homeware at bargain prices

The factory shop in Crown Mines offers everything from a 6-litre airfryer for R500 to glassware sets, bedding, and kitchen appliances at prices well below retail

South Africans struggling with the rising cost of living have shown interest in the store, with many asking about online shopping options and branches in other cities

One woman shared a clip showing where to buy homeware products for cheap in Joburg.

Source: Instagram

A Johannesburg woman has revealed a budget-friendly homeware paradise where shoppers can find quality items at surprisingly low prices.

Content creator @quvie_m, known for her food and baking content, took to Facebook to share what she called a hidden gem located at Unit 16, Crown Mines, 13 Mineral Crescent in Johannesburg this weekend. Her video tour of the factory store has caught the attention of South Africans looking for ways to stretch their rands as living costs continue to rise.

The store offers an impressive range of homeware products at prices that are hard to believe. @quvie_m's video shows beautiful glassware, including mugs, jugs, and storage jars with wooden bamboo tops and unique designs ranging from R110 to R150.

The standout deal was a Silvercrest 6-litre black airfryer priced at R575 - a saving considering similar models typically retail for well over R1,000 in other stores.

Kitchen items weren't the only bargains on offer. The content creator showed various cooking appliances, pots of good quality, according to her assessment, and even practical items like chip sieves for deep frying. The store also stocked cooler boxes in different colours and bedroom essentials.

Relief for cost-burdened South Africans

The timing of this store reveal couldn't be better for many South Africans. With the cost of living rising steadily across the country, households are feeling the squeeze on their budgets.

Recent data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group shows that necessities are outpacing inflation, with 19 out of 44 food basket items seeing double-digit price increases year-on-year. Add to this Eskom's 12.72% electricity price hike and rising fuel costs, and many families are struggling to make ends meet.

For minimum wage earners bringing home around R4,192 per month and often supporting entire families, finding stores like this one can make a significant difference. Saving R500 or more on an air fryer or getting bedding at half the usual retail price means more money for other essentials.

Social media users eager to visit

The video quickly gathered attention from TikTok users keen to visit the store and find out more details.

@mattie.trish expressed excitement about the airfryer deal:

"Air fryer ya 500😭 Some real plug❤️"

@snow_white_koup_ wanted more information:

"How much was that cooler?"

@pontshopm found the video entertaining:

"This voice over makes it even funnier 😂😂 Kea crown mines ka Saturday."

@llelex_korean asked about other locations:

"They don't have a branch in Cape Town?"

@provocative_boutique101 inquired about online shopping options:

"Tsala, can we buy online?"

