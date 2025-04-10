One hun in South Africa gave viewers a glimpse of the Mr Price items she found in the store

The woman showed how the items looked on the shelf versus how they looked on her body

Mzansi netizens were impressed by her clothing, rushing to the comments to rave about it and ask questions

People in South Africa are buzzing over a lady who flexed her impressive Mr Price finds on TikTok, showcasing how she styled them to perfection.

SA swoons over woman's Mr Price finds

The video, which was uploaded by social media user Mitchelle Karoro on Instagram has quickly gained traction, with thousands of views, likes and comments from South Africans expressing their awe.

In the clip, the woman is featured revealing her budget-friendly fashion haul from Mr Price, a popular South African retail store known for its affordable yet stylish pieces. In the footage, she compared how the items looked on the shelf versus how they fit on her body, and viewers couldn’t get enough of her chic style and the impressive deals she scored.

Mitchelle Karoro showcased a maroon tracksuit, followed by a black top with a white skirt, and then a black-and-white printed skirt styled with the same shirt.

The woman’s ability to transform everyday items into stunning outfits resonated deeply with many people online as they praised her for showing that fashion doesn’t have to come with a hefty price tag to look good.

Mitchelle Karoro's clip became a hit, and the woman's clip also showcases the growing trend in Mzansi where savvy shoppers are embracing budget-friendly fashion finds while still maintaining their unique sense of style.

Watch the video of the hun's Mr Price haul below:

Mzansi loves the hun's Mr Price haul

South Africans reacted as they flooded the comment section, raving about the looks, while some asked for details on how they could recreate similar styles. It’s not just about the clothing – it’s the way the woman made each item her own that truly captivated her audience, who gushed over the clothing.

Machoga_kholo gushed over the lady's clothing, saying:

"The white skirt fit for me."

Kaygraced said:

"First outfit love the colour."

Trydah_rajkumar expressed:

"The Meroon fit, wow. Mr Price has that I love it."

Vongaidiana.chikwata replied:

"Outfit 1 and 2, my lover, the skirt is definitely versatile."

Lnosiphom commented:

"The first set is so beautiful."

Nellymohlomi simply said:

"That waistcoat is the star of the show."

A woman flexed her stylish, budget-friendly finds from Mr Price. Image: Mitchelle Karoro

Source: Instagram

