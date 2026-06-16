Shaka iLembe actress Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings, Wendy Mbatha, Zamani Mbatha, and others, went on an international trip

The Mbatha siblings vacationed in Europe, exploring Monaco and Paris, as well as attending the F1

Mzansi has gushed over the siblings, with many people taking notes for when they globetrot with their loved ones

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings, Wendy and Zamani Mbatha, went on a sibling vacation, exploring Monaco and Paris. Image: zamani_mbatha, siyabonga_mbatha23, w.mbatha

Source: Instagram

Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings embarked on a globetrotting adventure, exploring some of Europe's finest destinations.

Much like some of Mzansi's famous faces, the Shaka Ilembe star attended the 2026 Formula 1 race in Monaco, but she was not riding solo. Mbatha was joined by her siblings, Zamani Mbatha, Wendy Mbatha and Siyabonga, their younger sibling.

Inside the Mbatha sibling's family vacation

For Shaka Ilembe actor Zamani Mbatha, Monaco served as his runway, showcasing fashion and vibes. He shared a video on Instagram at the racecourse before the races and received praise online.

Wendy, on the other hand, engaged in some big girl activities, vising cafe's, book stores and clothing stores with Nomzamo by her side. "Siblings Trip. Chasing Summer," she captioned her post from 4 June.

She too showed the French some of her fashion style, saying the weather allowed for some Loafers, Two-piece or Linen.

The adventures did not stop there, as the siblings also went to Ibiza.

Their younger brother, Siyanda Mbatha, shared some snaps in Barcelona, Spain, and shopping was the order of the day. They also went boat riding, enjoying some of the breathtaking scenery.

Mzansi gushes over the Mbathas

Below are some of the reactions from the online community:

sliesanda_86

"My beautiful family. Foot locker, take me back to those days."

saizamadavi gushed:

"I’m thinking of giving you my house Mina sengyohlala ethembeni. I’m thinking of giving u my blankets Mina sengyolala ngo xolo. I’m even thinking of giving u my ears Mina sengyozwa ngama hem-hem.

palesa5 gushed:

"Beautiful inside and outside Zamo! The dress, the girl, the heart, everything coming together."

The last time the siblings made headlines was when gossipmonger Musa Khawula trolled them for their dancing. Doing the then-popular Tshwala Bam challenge, Khawula said he was less-than-impressed, writing:

"Over-acting and fake smiling Miss Shaka Ilembe Nomzamo Nxumalo with all her siblings, Wendy Mbatha, who runs an IG tuck shop and would sell just about anything like Boity, pathological cheating Zamani Mbatha and the young talentless Siyanda Mbatha join the Tshwala Bami Challenge."

Nomzamo makes her mark with Cannes dress

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nomzamo Mbatha attended the 2026 Cannes Film Festival wearing a gown from a Nigerian fashion studio, House of Marvee, and was styled by Nigerian fashionista Dahmola Oluwabukola, who also helped create all of her looks for the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA).

The actress's look stole the show and turned heads so much that the commentary on social media is loud. Fans and internet users gave the actress her flowers, while others gave their honest reviews of the outfit.

Source: Briefly News