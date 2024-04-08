Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings joined the viral Tshwala Bami TikTok dance challenge

The actress and her family had a jolly old time showing off their dance moves and joking with each other

Their bond warmed many hearts, while some netizens were left in stitches at how Musa Khawula dragged the Mbathas

Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings' 'Tshwala Bami' dance video was dragged by Musa Khawula. Images: Instagram/ nomzamo_m and Facebook/ Musa khawula

Nomzamo Mbatha and her siblings recently joined the Tshwala Bami dance challenge, leaving fans gushing over their bond. However, gossipmonger Musa Khawula had nothing good to say about the siblings and came for them one by one.

Nomzamo Mbatha and siblings join Tshwala Bami challenge

Our fave, Nomzamo Mbatha, didn't want to be left out of the popular Tshwala Bami dance challenge and decided to recruit her siblings.

The actress/ humanitarian shared a video dancing to the chart-topping tune with her siblings, including fellow thespian Zamani, who recently celebrated his birthday and was the reason for the get-together.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Shaka iLembe star and her family showed off their dance moves and sweet sibling bond.

Gossipmonger Musa Khawula, shared the video on his Twitter (X) page and had a lot to say about the Mbathas:

"Over-acting and fake smiling Miss Shaka Ilembe Nomzamo Nxumalo with all her siblings, Wendy Mbatha, who runs an IG tuck shop and would sell just about anything like Boity, pathological cheating Zamani Mbatha and the young talentless Siyanda Mbatha join the Tshwala Bami Challenge."

Mzansi reacts to Mbatha siblings' dance video

Netizens are in stitches over how Musa Khawula dragged the Mbatha siblings:

Yammie_Mzizi was stunned:

"Yhoooo, you decided to drag the entire family!"

Kgapa_II said:

"You really don’t have to be rude."

TsheloP posted:

"If “Ke ba batla one by one” was a person."

Meanwhile, some netizens showed love for the close bond between the Mbatha siblings:

fundiswa_tuswa admired the family:

"It's the togetherness for me; I love that for them because most of us don't have it."

moshibudi_ said:

"Oh, nothing beats sibling love."

JackAt23 showed love:

"A healthy, wealthy family. All siblings are working."

