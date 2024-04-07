Shauwn Mkhize, aka MaMkhize, recently celebrated her birthday, and she did it in the most lavish yet heartwarming way possible

The business mogul took to Instagram to show how she marked getting older by spending it with kids in need

Online users were fascinated as they watched the elaborate photo and video shoot that MaMkhize showed off

MaMkhize was well prepared for her birthday on 06 April 2024. The reality TV star gave her fans content on her special day.

MaMkhize celebrated her birthday by visiting a children's home. Image: @kwa_mamkhize

Source: Instagram

The businesswoman posted videos and photos about her birthday. Many people were fascinated as they watched MaMkhize celebrate at a charity home.

MaMkhize marks birthday at children's home

In Instagram posts, MaMkhize showed people a massive mansion where she had her birthday shoot. In the video, she was dressed in a gown when she ascended the stairs to enter the house.

Her latest post detailed that she went to St Philoema's Children's Home for her birthday party. She sang and danced with the kids and got them all KFC.

Watch the clip below:

SA amazed by MaMkhize

Netizens thought MaMkhize went all out for her special day. Many commented on the reality star's videos.

@Ndi_Muvenda_ said:

"Wow she's aging back.'"

@Zeblon_ wrote:

"This woman is so cringy, but ndiyamthanda at the same time."

zazantuli added:

"Ahhhh this the best birthday party I've ever seen uyenzile yohhhhhh, infact I want to do the same thing for my birthday this year."

baatseba8842 commented:

"Yessss MaMkhize, Olerato le lesenang tlhaolele AGAPE."

nonhlanhlamamahunadinkosi gushed:

"I shed a tear. Ooh wow this is so touching."

les_segos added:

"God continue using you to impact changes in people’s lives. Happy birthday Mamkhize."

romen_rams applauded:

"England had their Queen, if any woman deserved to be the Queen of South Africa I'd give it to Mammkhize."

MaMkhize rocks R90K Versace coat

Briefly News previously reported that flamboyant South African businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, affectionately known as MaMkhize, has set the bar for fashion in the Mzansi entertainment industry very high.

Popular South African businesswoman and reality television star Shauwn Mkhize has been stepping on necks with her stylish fashion. A scroll through her Instagram page shows that the star upped her fashion game, whether she is chilling at home, attending a soccer match or a business meeting.

MaMkhize recently headed to her social media account to give her followers a glimpse of her stylish looks. The stunner looked like a million bucks in a Versace coat, a Versace bag and black heels.

Source: Briefly News