A viral clip showing noticeably cleaner Joburg streets has got people talking, with many expressing surprise and pride at the city’s change

Experts point out that it mostly comes down to simple everyday habits like proper waste disposal and community responsibility

Locals react with mixed emotions, sharing both appreciation and memories of how the city used to look, noting the shift in its overall upkeep

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Clean Joburg CBD streets impresses viewers. Image: @Walk Africa

Source: Facebook

A Facebook post revealing footage of clean Johannesburg streets amazes viewers. Mzansi shares their thoughts.

The video, posted on 13 June 2026 by Walk Africa, reveals different walkways and pavements in Johannesburg CBD looking clean and decluttered, as people walk freely. The poster captions the footage:

"The other side of Joburg you must see."

Maintaining clean streets is imperative to the health of a city: Image: @aire images

Source: Facebook

Maintaining clean streets is simple

According to Ecoremoval Systems, keeping streets clean mostly comes down to everyday habits. The main thing is not littering—keeping rubbish until you find a bin instead of dropping it anywhere. Using bins properly and not leaving waste around them also helps keep public spaces tidy and prevents rubbish from blowing back onto the streets.

It also helps to reduce how much waste we create in the first place by reusing items like bags and avoiding unnecessary packaging. On top of that, community clean-ups and proper municipal waste collection play a role, but the biggest impact still comes from people consistently taking responsibility for their own waste.

Why clean streets are essential in a community

Street cleaning isn’t just about making places look neat; it actually helps keep cities healthier, safer, and more livable. When streets are cleaned regularly, there’s less rubbish blocking drains, which reduces flooding, and fewer pests like rats and flies hang around.

It also cuts down pollution and keeps public spaces more pleasant for people to walk, work, and do business in. On top of that, cleaner streets can improve how a neighbourhood feels overall.

People are less likely to litter in well-kept areas, and it can even make communities feel safer and more cared for. In short, street cleaning quietly supports public health, safety, and pride in the area.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi is impressed by the sight

Viewers praised the clean sight as others shared memories and thoughts. This is what Mzansi had to say on Walk Africa's page:

Matlakala Masuku shared:

"Wow, it’s so great. This used to be like this, clean and beautiful"

Keketso Ferdinand Polisa Zizi exclaimed:

"This is how a city should look."

Gugu Moddy Jons commented:

"This CCMA side is being cleaned all the time... It's always clean."

Nkosinathi Phikanelanga Magubane said:

"South Africans have reclaimed their city. Thanks to March, Ops Dudula and Insizwa nobunsizwa."

Peta-lee Smith added:

"Now, everyone should be mindful of throwing their papers on the ground. Keep South Africa clean. Let's see how long it lasts."

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Source: Briefly News