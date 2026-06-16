A Shoprite trolley dash doesn’t go as planned, leaving viewers questioning the shopper’s strategy

A family freezer blog shares simple hacks for planning meals ahead and cutting down grocery trips

Mzansi reacts strongly to a viral clip showing a confusing in-store run that gets people talking

A man attempts the trolley dash challenge. Image: @hitlerforce_na

Source: Instagram

A man had Mzansi stressed after taking on the trolley dash challenge. Many people quickly judged his performance.

In an Instagram video posted on 14 June 2026 by @hitlarforce_na, a man runs through a Shoprite in Namibia, but spends much of his time moving through the aisles, looking confused as he tries to decide what to grab. By the end of the challenge, his trolley was not even halfway full.

He only managed to collect a sack of potatoes, cooking oil, flour, baked beans, and soup. Someone in the background can be heard saying:

"Why are you doing this, bruh?"

His trolley was barely half-way full at the end. Image: @hitlerforce_na

Source: Instagram

How to plan 2 weeks of meals and only shop once

Family Freezer food blog explains how they started planning two weeks of meals at a time so they could cut down on grocery runs, save time, and eat more variety. Instead of deciding meals weekly, they map out 14 days upfront and do one big shop.

They say it works best when you think ahead about food that lasts, prep a few things for the freezer, and don’t forget household basics so you don’t need emergency store runs.

Key tips that made it work:

Stock up smart: buy long-lasting foods like chicken, potatoes, carrots, apples, and frozen veg

Freeze early: prep and freeze some meals in week one for week two

Plan fruit creatively: use bananas for baking or smoothies before they spoil

Don’t forget basics: toilet paper, soap, and cleaning stuff must be included

Add backup meals: always plan an extra meal in case plans change or ingredients run out

View the Instagram video below:

Viewers were not pleased

Social media users took to the comments section to relay their emotions at the man;s performance. This is what Mzansi had to say on @hitlarforce_na's page:

austin_1702 said:

"Angry button 😭"

tuliiiiii.16 commented:

"May I not find him in any street because Oshili 😭"

__.marchelll said:

"I've never been this heartbroken for something that doesn't concern me😭😭💔"

dr.affluent_ replied:

"I didn’t want to get angry today. 😭😭😭😭This guy neh. 🤦🏽‍♂️💀"

hlompho_maseko wrote:

"And there is someone out there who is in a relationship with this? 😢"

mikka_905 said:

"His run alone pissed me off."

jermaine_gorghino

"😂Shows that this guy doesn’t buy things in his house"

More Briefly News Stories on Trolley Dashes

A man’s slow and confusing attempt at a Shoprite trolley dash, where he ended up with only basic groceries and a half-empty trolley, left many South Africans criticizing his choices and strategy.

A South African “tannie” impressed Mzansi during a Shoprite trolley dash by confidently selecting practical, well-planned groceries, with many praising her smart and efficient shopping strategy.

A father participating in a Shoprite trolley dash won praise from Mzansi after he prioritised baby essentials, filling his trolley with practical items for his child rather than rushing for random goods.

Source: Briefly News