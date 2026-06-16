A woman walked into complete chaos after baboons decided to turn her home into their playground

Experts explain why some baboons become bold enough to pull stunts like this around people

Mzansi is left laughing at the predicament as some attempt to give solutions

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Mitchell reacts to the ransacking of the home. Image: @mitchellgordan

Source: Instagram

A woman's home was ransacked by a group of baboons, leaving Mzansi amused.

In a TikTok video posted by Mitchell Godwin on 13 June 2026, Mitchell reacts to footage of a woman discovering baboons inside her kitchen. The animals are seen eating her food and causing chaos, with plates heard smashing in the background. As the woman walks through the mess, a group of baboons move around the house while her pitbull casually walks past. Irritated by the scene, the woman says:

"Seriously?"

Mitchel laughs at the commotion as he also takes the opportunity to promote his new song, encouraging viewers to send it to people "going through it" like the woman in the video. He says:

"Send [this] to somebody who has a dog who would just allow a group of baboons to come in like this."

The pitbull stole the show. Image: @mitchellgordan

Source: Instagram

Why do baboons become a problem

According to the Travel Info Blogger, some baboons become a problem when they get used to being around people and learn that humans are an easy source of food. Over time, they become less scared and start realizing they can grab snacks, raid bins, or even enter homes. They can be clever and quickly figure out where food is kept, which is why some are bold enough to walk into houses even when people are inside.

This can become dangerous because a baboon that feels trapped or threatened may react aggressively. Some have even been known to force their way into locked homes while looking for food. People can help stop this by not feeding baboons and not leaving food out where they can see it. The less they connect humans with easy meals, the more likely they are to stay wild and keep their distance.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi laughs at the humourous situation

South Africans took to the comments to drag the dog and share suggestions on how to solve the problem. This is what Mzansi had to say on Mitchell Gordans's page:

nathiee_78 said:

"You'd better send that Pitbull back to the SPCA, that ain't no guard dog. That's a tour guide dog 🤣"

bfs_jedi wrote:

"308 ….. problem solved 😂😂😂"

yos.hi247 commented:

"Dog turned traitor 😂 he joined the gang 😂😂"

sven7hansen replied:

"They clearly bribed the dog - he’s in on it 😂"

mpilonhlen11 questioned:

"But why aren't the baboons running? It seems like i not their first time!😂😂😂😂"

jemma2253 joked:

"New tenants 😂😂😂"

raoul._.virissimo said:

"Pitbulls are smart. He ain't messing with the whole gang. One on one, yes."

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Source: Briefly News