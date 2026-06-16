"They Clearly Bribed the Dog": SA Woman Finds Troop of Baboons Ransacking Her Home, Mzansi Amused
- A woman walked into complete chaos after baboons decided to turn her home into their playground
- Experts explain why some baboons become bold enough to pull stunts like this around people
- Mzansi is left laughing at the predicament as some attempt to give solutions
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A woman's home was ransacked by a group of baboons, leaving Mzansi amused.
In a TikTok video posted by Mitchell Godwin on 13 June 2026, Mitchell reacts to footage of a woman discovering baboons inside her kitchen. The animals are seen eating her food and causing chaos, with plates heard smashing in the background. As the woman walks through the mess, a group of baboons move around the house while her pitbull casually walks past. Irritated by the scene, the woman says:
"Seriously?"
Mitchel laughs at the commotion as he also takes the opportunity to promote his new song, encouraging viewers to send it to people "going through it" like the woman in the video. He says:
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"Send [this] to somebody who has a dog who would just allow a group of baboons to come in like this."
Why do baboons become a problem
According to the Travel Info Blogger, some baboons become a problem when they get used to being around people and learn that humans are an easy source of food. Over time, they become less scared and start realizing they can grab snacks, raid bins, or even enter homes. They can be clever and quickly figure out where food is kept, which is why some are bold enough to walk into houses even when people are inside.
This can become dangerous because a baboon that feels trapped or threatened may react aggressively. Some have even been known to force their way into locked homes while looking for food. People can help stop this by not feeding baboons and not leaving food out where they can see it. The less they connect humans with easy meals, the more likely they are to stay wild and keep their distance.
View the Instagram video below:
Mzansi laughs at the humourous situation
South Africans took to the comments to drag the dog and share suggestions on how to solve the problem. This is what Mzansi had to say on Mitchell Gordans's page:
nathiee_78 said:
"You'd better send that Pitbull back to the SPCA, that ain't no guard dog. That's a tour guide dog 🤣"
bfs_jedi wrote:
"308 ….. problem solved 😂😂😂"
yos.hi247 commented:
"Dog turned traitor 😂 he joined the gang 😂😂"
sven7hansen replied:
"They clearly bribed the dog - he’s in on it 😂"
mpilonhlen11 questioned:
"But why aren't the baboons running? It seems like i not their first time!😂😂😂😂"
jemma2253 joked:
"New tenants 😂😂😂"
raoul._.virissimo said:
"Pitbulls are smart. He ain't messing with the whole gang. One on one, yes."
More Briefly News Stories on wild animals
- A runner in Limpopo had a surprising encounter after coming across a pack of wild dogs during an early morning run.
- A Durban animal lover sparked debate after defending her decision to keep 68 dogs at her home following an SPCA raid, with some praising her rescue efforts while others raised concerns about animal welfare and bylaw violations.
- A tourist was attacked by a protective mother bear after attempting to feed her cub, with the incident captured in a TikTok video that sparked reactions online.
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Source: Briefly News
Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.