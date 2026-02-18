A video capturing a sweet bonding moment between DJ Zinhle and her husband, Murdah Bongz, surfaced online

Amid the ongoing rumours of her hubby's alleged infidelity, the video served as a lightning rod for a discussion surrounding the couple's marriage

Critics wasted no time in sharing their thoughts on the video while critiquing the Mahosanas

A video of DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz surfaced amid the cheating rumours. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

The discussion surrounding DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's marriage intensified after a video of the couple's sweet moments together surfaced on social media amid the ongoing infidelity scandal.

The couple is facing another social media storm after Bongz was accused of cheating on his wife with a lady known online as Sands.

While they've mostly maintained silence as the rumours circulate, a video of one of their seemingly perfect moments together was shared by a fan, capturing the couple laughing and enjoying each other's company.

Posted on 17 February 2026, the sweet clip saw the couple in a bathroom, where Murdah helped shave his wife's head.

Though the footage appeared old, it showed a vulnerable side of their relationship, as the former Black Motion member carefully groomed his wife’s hair while she laughed playfully into the camera.

An old video captured DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz enjoying a sweet bonding session. Image: murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

However, the head-shaving moment did little to quiet the sceptics, who argued that the timing of the leak was far too convenient.

It follows the mounting allegations from controversial blogger Musa Khawula and other online sources, who claimed that Bongz had been unfaithful with several younger women.

These reports, which first gained traction in late 2025, were bolstered by alleged receipts, including leaked DM screenshots; however, the current scandal has been particularly loud.

As the allegations from the controversy continue to dominate headlines, the couple and their loyal supporters remain focused on the strength of their bond, choosing to let their private actions speak louder than the public noise.

Watch DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's video below.

Social media erupts over DJ Zinhle and Murdah Bongz's video

Critics used the video as ammunition to further question the Mahosanas' marriage. Read their comments below.

InnocentNkuna11 slammed Murdah Bongz:

"Every time this man trends for cheating, a video is released with him 'showing love and appreciation.'"

Amahashi_ sla said:

"Cutting her hair, then goes and cheats on her with a baddie with long, beautiful hair."

Iloveyouzanny questioned:

"Funny how she always has to post and prove people wrong about whatever is being said about them. If it's a genuine relationship and not a typical PR relationship, why does she always gotta come and post to prove the masses wrong? Very weird."

Y__Mommy threw shade:

"Romantic pots for every cheating scandal, got it. Winning formula for a lasting relationship. Gotta stan."

_swerrii pitied DJ Zinhle:

"I feel sorry for this lady."

TSoulSA_ speculated:

"In most cases, when women are shaving their hair off, they say it's a sign or symbol or letting go and renewal and starting over. Is she preparing to fight or let him go?"

DJ Zinhle breaks her silence amid cheating rumours

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Zinhle's emotional and cryptic post.

Fans gathered in the comment section to share comforting words as she navigates another wave of speculation and public humiliation.

