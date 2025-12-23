A TikTok video showed a hilarious moment that happened at a South African KFC

The clip had people laughing after someone used the KFC drive-thru without a car

Many people were in stitches as they watched the reality of the man who made an order at the drive-thru

A post on TikTok went viral as people saw a person using the KFC drive-thru. It was a viral sight because the person's mode of transport was not a car.

The video of the man at the drive-thru received thousands of likes from people. Many commented on the video of the men hilariously using KFC's drive-thru.

In a video on TikTok, @henwelldamons was recording someone who was at a KFC drive-thru. The person did not have a car instead, he was riding a bicycle. Despite the absence of a car, the person placed the order at the drive-thru and then made his way to collect it, walking with their bike.

South Africa amused by KFC drive-thru

Many people thought the video of the man was smart. Online users joked about the clip by @henwelldamons shared, and most thought it was hilarious to see the person using a bicycle at the drive-thru. Watch a video of the man at the KFC drive-thru and read people's comments below:

Wiseman Tebogo Phafu said:

"People, please help me. I don't see anything funny at all, or maybe I've lost my sense of humour 😳"

GHOSTPOPS said:

"Side note. Feeling safe to ride a bike at that time of the evening is a blessing."

fine_noks added:

"I’ve once walked through McDonald’s with my friend 😂😂😂 I understand why this might be a lil bit funny."

National Traffic Police said:

"Pretty smart if he had no other security means for his bicycle to be safe whilst he goes inside."

Matriarch added:

"Wise young man....I don't see what the Big Joke is about here, Drive Thru works faster than placing an order in store and waiting 80% of the time💯"

🐝keylin lucinda🐝 wrote:

"There's nothing funny, just a smart boy, and people do this in America so it's not 'Only in South Africa'."

Don Davinci added:

"I don’t understand this joke. Why is the guy laughing? The boy knew if he left his bike outside to walk in, he would have to walk home."

leonayasini said:

"I don’t see anything funny here. Firstly, he can’t leave his bike outside, it will be gone by the time he gets out. Secondly, it’s faster this way, very smart boy

DEVILZ♨️ ADVOCATE added:

"It's funny because you don't usually find bicycles going threw the drive-thru😂but not everyone will catch it, you need to have a sense of humour😂"

