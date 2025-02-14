A University of Free State student captured TikTok users' attention with a room tour of her upscale Campus Key residence, featuring modern amenities like fingerprint access

The Independent Platinum room, costing R10,260 per month, showcases luxury student living with a private ensuite bathroom, fully equipped kitchen, and weekly room cleaning service

South African social media users were amazed by the modern student accommodation, with many parents expressing hopes of providing similar living arrangements for their children

One young woman shared a video showing a tour of her res room leaving many surprised at the luxurious appliances and finishes. Images: @mylifeasketloo

Source: TikTok

A returning University of Free State student left social media users in awe after sharing a glimpse into her lavish residence room at Campus Key's Logeman building. TikTok user @mylifeasketloo showcased her Independent Platinum accommodation, which features state-of-the-art security with fingerprint access and premium amenities throughout the space.

The video displays the stunning transformation of student housing, highlighting the modern features that make the residence feel more like a high-end apartment.

Watch the TikTok video below.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Modern student living redefined

Campus Key's Logeman residence offers various room options for students, with the Independent Platinum being their most exclusive offering.

This premium accommodation includes features like uncapped 10Mbps WiFi, weekly room cleaning, and a fully equipped kitchen. The residence's prime location near the university campus makes it a sought-after choice for students seeking luxury living while pursuing their studies.

One woman shared a video of her luxury res apartment. Images: @mylifeasketloo

Source: TikTok

Social media users dream big

@thabiso maNdima praised:

"CampusKey will forever be famous 🥺"

@Bathow_k shared:

"My daughter's only in Grade 3 but this is what I want for her for Uni 😭"

@Iva Londa noted:

"Res rooms these days look even more beautiful than actual apartments."

@mandi_makhubu declared:

"My son will have such luxury! My mom couldn't afford it, but I definitely will!!!"

@R E N E 🫧💕 exclaimed:

"Ke hotel mose 😭"

@O'ratile Louw✝️ inquired:

"Wow where is this, this is stunning !?❤️"

@STHE joked:

"Wena awufundzi uku 4 star hotel mos 😳👀"

@Lesedi Matsepe 💎 observed:

"Smeg ko res? Y'all are rich RICH. Your room is so pretty ❤️"

@A❤️S❤️A❤️N❤️DA admired:

"You are living my life when I grow up🔥🔥"

More student life stories

Briefly News previously reported on a tearful student's emotional video about residence fees that left many South Africans heartbroken. Her raw confession about struggling to afford accommodation resonated with thousands online.

previously reported on a tearful student's emotional video about residence fees that left many South Africans heartbroken. Her raw confession about struggling to afford accommodation resonated with thousands online. A young student showed off his modest Checkers grocery haul, admitting he was working with a tight budget. His honest take on student life and creative meal planning caught viewers' attention.

A first-year student's lavish move-in day had social media buzzing when she showed off her expensive appliances and designer items. Her unexpected complaint about the residence space sparked heated debates.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News