Walmart is launching 21 stores in South Africa, giving locals access to groceries, fresh produce, and household goods at lower prices

The online app offers 60-minute delivery, challenging Pick n Pay Asap! and Checkers Sixty60 while keeping shoppers coming back

Customers are excited about consistent low prices and the convenience of one-stop shopping under one roof

Walmart’s expansion could shake up South African retail in ways many shoppers may not expect. The brand’s growing footprint signals a serious long-term commitment to the local market. That kind of scale often brings pricing pressure, stronger supplier negotiations, and shifts in how competitors respond. Retailers may need to rethink their strategies to keep customers loyal in an increasingly competitive space. For consumers, this could mean more choice, improved service standards, and a fresh wave of innovation across the grocery sector.

On the right, the till area was displayed, showing the checkout counters and customers being assisted. Image: Jamse Leynse, bgwalker

Source: Getty Images

Walmart is making a big move in South Africa with 21 new stores planned across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape. The rollout starts this weekend with its third store at East Point Shopping Centre in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Last year, the retailer successfully opened stores in Clearwater and Fourways. Posted by Daily Investor on 24 February 2026, Walmart promises lower prices than Pick n Pay and Checkers. Unlike its competitors, it focuses on consistent low prices rather than short-term promotions. Shoppers can find groceries, fresh produce, family items, and home entertainment all in one place.

Walmart isn’t just opening stores, it’s changing how South Africans shop. Massmart’s André Steyn said price comparisons show Walmart consistently costs less for essentials like bread, milk, eggs, rice, sugar, and sunflower oil. Many customers also enjoy Walmart’s online app, which offers a 60-minute delivery within an 8km radius. The service competes directly with Pick n Pay Asap!, Checkers Sixty60, and Woolies Dash. Nearly all first-time online users say they will order again. This shows people trust Walmart’s convenience and pricing.

Changing the Shopping Game for Locals

Walmart’s approach is striking a chord with South Africans. People like knowing prices won’t change day-to-day. Families and busy professionals enjoy finding everything under one roof. Fresh food, pantry items, and household goods are all easy to get. With in-store and fast online options, Walmart makes shopping faster and simpler.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Early reactions show that locals are happy with Walmart’s stores and online delivery. Many appreciate the range of products and low prices. As Walmart grows, it could push other retailers to rethink pricing and service. With 21 new stores on the way, Walmart looks set to become a major competitor to Pick n Pay, Checkers, and Spar. South Africans are watching closely.

Inside the Walmart store in South Africa, long aisles were lined with fully stocked shelves, and shoppers moved through the bright, spacious interior. Image: dailyinvestor

Source: UGC

3 Other Briefly News stories about Walmart

A leaked video revealed that Walmart’s first branded store in South Africa will open at Fourways Mall, stirring national excitement over its retail impact.

The arrival of Walmart in South Africa caused quite a stir on social media, as many have been discussing the store's opening.

A newly opened Walmart in Johannesburg sparked excitement after a local hun showcased a haul of sought-after American snacks and treats.

Source: Briefly News