A leaked video revealed that Walmart’s first branded store in South Africa will open at Fourways Mall, stirring national excitement over its retail impact

The move marks Walmart’s shift from behind-the-scenes owner to visible retailer, expected to bring pricing disruption and renewed hope for a struggling mall

South Africans greeted the revelation with mixed feelings, balancing optimism for lower prices and local revival with questions about Walmart’s execution

South Africans watched in anticipation as the leaked reveal of Walmart’s Fourways Mall location ignited hopes for retail change and mall renewal.

An alleged new Walmart outlet coming soon at Fourways is expected to challenge local competition with aggressive pricing. Image: Peng Song, Kevin Carter

Source: Getty Images

A video posted by @aslamdutoit on 16 October 2025 revealed the much-speculated location of Walmart’s first South African store, Fourways Mall in Gauteng. In the clip, the leaked location was identified as Fourways Mall, replacing the former Game outlet, generating instant excitement among local shoppers. Walmart already operates in South Africa through its ownership of Massmart (which owns Game, Makro, and Builders Warehouse), but this will be its first store under the Walmart name directly. The news spread fast because many saw this as a major shift of Walmart moving from a behind-the-scenes role as owner to a front-line retailer in the SA market.

This move carries weight beyond just branding. Walmart’s decision to open in South Africa under its own label signals confidence in local demand and competitiveness. The Fourways Mall location is especially symbolic, considering that the mall has struggled with vacancy and anchor tenant departures in recent years, and the arrival of Walmart is being seen by some as a potential lifeline. The store is expected to offer a broad assortment of goods, groceries, household items, electronics, and apparel, with a mix of locally sourced products. Analysts suggest Walmart’s everyday low price model may shake up pricing dynamics with incumbents like Shoprite, Pick'n Pay, Woolworths, and others.

Fourways Mall Walmart store revealed

Within hours of the video's posting, social media lit up with reactions. Users liked, shared, and debated the implications of Walmart’s entrance. The clip, posted by user @aslamdutoit, contributed to already existing reports and leaked signs that had been spotted at Fourways Mall bearing Walmart branding. As coverage grew, posts comparing this event to previous retail disruptions went viral. The fact that Fourways Mall’s vacancy woes might be addressed by such a big name added to the buzz. Industry watchers also pointed to Walmart’s strategy to convert existing real estate, not always building from scratch, as evident in this Fourways launch.

Many South Africans welcomed the news with optimism, seeing this as a chance for lower prices, more competition, and revitalisation of Fourways Mall. Some were cautiously hopeful, questioning how Walmart would adapt to local consumer habits and whether it could disrupt existing retailers. Others expressed excitement that a giant like Walmart might bring jobs, foot traffic, and renewed energy to a mall in need.

A screenshot from the viral video showing the disclosed location of the first Walmart store in SA. Image: @aslamdutoit

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the first location

BashD7 joked:

“It’s okay. No one goes to Fourways Mall. Right?”

Sherome Borman asked:

“Why are people getting excited about Walmart opening in South Africa?”

Nqobani shared some insight:

“All Game stores will be converted to Walmart. 🤷🏾‍”

ndozyTee laughed:

“Here comes canned bread. 🍞”

Clint CR gave a more serious take:

“Fourways Mall is falling apart. Poor access, many vacant spaces, and it’s hard to navigate. I know this mall well and the story behind the revamp; you won’t find me near it.”

Entle_Eyeza added:

“So Walmart is failing in the USA, now they want to recoup by operating in RSA and Brazil?”

Sherylyn 🇿🇦 said:

“I bet it’s going to be a disappointment like Amazon 😒.”

DILSHAAD shared a sweet moment:

“Great, now my child wants to go and see the aeroplane and Walmart at Fourways Mall.”

Vernon Williams said:

“Then you walk in and it just looks like Game. 😢”

Check out the TikTok video below:

