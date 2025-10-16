A video of Miss Grand South Africa’s national costume presentations drew national attention and pride ahead of the Miss Grand International 2025 final.

Her Blue Crane-inspired costume captured hearts with its graceful symbolism and striking design, representing peace, strength, and South African pride

The post sparked excitement and admiration as fans praised Boitshepo Lamola’s elegance, purpose, and poise on the global stage

South Africans rallied behind Boitshepo Lamola after clips of her performances at Miss Grand International 2025 went viral.

A portrait showed Miss Grand South Africa smiling radiantly. Image: Boitshepo Lamola

Source: Instagram

The Preliminary Competition took place on 15 October 2025 at the MGI Hall in Bangkok, Thailand, which was broadcast live on GrandTV, the pageant’s official YouTube channel. During the show, Boitshepo showcased a breathtaking Blue Crane-inspired national costume, designed by Heidi Couture and the Hollywood Costumes team. The flowing blue-grey feathers paid tribute to South Africa’s national bird, symbolising grace, dignity, and resilience, a message of inner strength and peace.

Earlier this year, Boitshepo Lamola was crowned Miss Grand South Africa 2025 on 28 June 2025 at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace, where thirty-one contestants competed for the title. As the founder of ‘Born To Be Grand,’ a platform addressing education inequality and violence within broken systems, Boitshepo continues to inspire with her beauty, advocacy, and purpose. She will proudly represent South Africa at the Miss Grand International 2025 Final, scheduled for 18 October 2025 in Bangkok, Thailand.

In the video posted by TikTok user @yanelisabokveld posted the video on 15 October 2025, it showed the design of the national gown, blending tradition with contemporary flair. Viewers noted how the beadwork, fabric choice, and accents spoke to South Africa’s diverse cultural identity while remaining elegant and pageant-ready. The gown seemed crafted to reflect both local artistry and global appeal, making it not just a statement of fashion but one of national pride. Her confidence in carrying the look suggested she understood the symbolic weight she carried as she prepared to step onto the global stage.

Beauty, pride and elegance on display

Within one day of posting, the video received more than 2,000 likes and dozens of supportive comments from South Africans across the country. Fans tagged friends, expressed belief in her potential, and showed excitement for her journey ahead. As the clip began circulating beyond TikTok into other social media platforms, more people joined the conversation, offering encouragement and predictions for how far she might go. The momentum underscored how invested South Africans are in seeing their representatives succeed internationally.

The reaction was warm, proud, and full of enthusiasm. Many admired the gown as a tribute to South African creativity and cultural expression. The support showed that for many people, pageants are more than shows; they are opportunities to unite, to showcase identity, and to celebrate women who carry the nation’s hopes. What started as a fashion reveal turned into a moment of national solidarity, giving fans confidence in her path ahead.

A striking image of Miss Grand South Africa in her national gown, embodying pride and elegance. Image: @yanelisabokveld

Source: TikTok

Mzansi show support for Miss South Africa

Hope Ndinga said:

“Vote, vote, vote, guys, on the Miss Grand International website.”

Teboho commented:

“I can’t wait for her preliminary performance. 🔥”

Thembi wrote:

As a model, I’ve never seen anyone with this kind of energy and confidence. It’s on another level.”

Mahlatse asked:

“How do we vote?”

Mmatheko Zanele Mash said:

“Where’s the vuvuzela, guys? How do we vote for her? 💙”

Siphesihle Promise Masilela commented:

“Oh, she’s definitely the queen she thinks she is! 🫰🏽❤️🤭”

Queen Aluta Mamabears added:

“Go engage on Miss Grand International’s Instagram, like her videos and pictures with ❤️ emojis. 👌👌”

Kagiso Deenick J wrote:

“She really served, hey, the confidence, the presence, everything!”

Check out the TikTok video below:

