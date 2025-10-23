The young ‘I Feel Good’ star celebrated a huge milestone after winning 32 medals at the South African Championships of Performing Arts

His mom shared his remarkable success story online, expressing gratitude to their coaches and support system as he prepares to represent SA internationally

The heartwarming post drew wide attention, with South Africans celebrating the boy’s talent, determination, and the joy he continues to bring to audiences

South Africans celebrated young performer Desmond Koolen’s incredible achievements at SACOPA with pride and excitement for his upcoming journey to represent the nation abroad.

A proud young performer posed with his medals, smiling after his success at the South African Championships of Performing Arts. @actually_its_adele

Source: TikTok

Nine-year-old Desmond Koolen, known to Mzansi as the “I Feel Good” kid, has once again made South Africa proud after winning an incredible 32 medals at the South African Championships of Performing Arts (SACOPA). The viral sensation, who first captured hearts with his energetic school performance of ‘I Feel Good’, earned the chance to represent South Africa internationally in 2026. The video of his achievements, shared by his mother @actually_its_adele on 11 October 2025, showcased Desmond’s journey through the competition, where he represented Gauteng in acting, vocals, modelling, and dance. In the heartfelt post, his proud mother wrote about his achievements:

“SA Championships of Performing Arts 2025. And just like that, another SA champs has come to a close. I am leaving with 32 medals out of 37 items. I have once again qualified to represent Team South Africa at the World Championships in Las Vegas in 2026.”

After completing his third successful run at the national championships, the talented youngster’s remarkable performance solidified his place as one of the brightest stars of his generation. The event, which took place between 1 and 11 October, brought together performers from across the country to showcase their talents. Her post expressed deep gratitude to their support system and coaches who helped Desmond achieve this milestone. Known for his passion and humility, Desmond’s talent stretches far beyond acting; he’s also performed with big names like Desmond and the Tutus and continues to inspire young South Africans through his confidence and energy.

Young star dominates national stage

The slideshow posted by user @actually_its_adele quickly gained attention online as South Africans flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Supporters praised the young performer’s drive and spirit, with many recalling his earlier viral moment when his ‘I Feel Good’ performance took over social media. The post served as another proud moment for Mzansi, who’ve watched Desmond grow from a cheerful performer into a multi-talented artist representing the nation on international stages. The attention he received also highlighted how South Africans continue to celebrate young achievers who embody creativity, joy, and national pride.

The online reactions were filled with messages of admiration and encouragement. Many users expressed how inspiring it was to see a young South African thrive on such a competitive platform. Others pointed out that Desmond’s story was a perfect reminder of what determination and support can achieve, especially in the arts. The excitement around his next journey to Las Vegas in 2026 continues to build, as fans look forward to seeing him make South Africa proud once again on a global stage.

A screenshot showed the viral TikTok slideshow where Desmond’s achievements and international qualifications were announced. Image: @actually_its_adele

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the post

Chereen Swart wrote:

“Wow, Dess, I am very proud of you, just keep it up.”

Just_Prince said:

“Each year, he keeps on giving and getting better. I was cheering for him at SACOPA, and honestly, you’re all amazing people. Here’s to many more wins and moments like these! 🔥💯🙏🏻”

Bankzito commented:

“Well done, Mommy and Daddy! Desi is amazing because of the love and effort you’ve poured into him. May your cup always overflow with blessings and pride. 🥰🥰🥰”

Hand_hygiene_champion shared:

“As good old William Shakespeare once said, ‘Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.’ You decide which one this young gentleman is, either way, greatness fits him perfectly! 😁🥰”

Esther Holtzhausen wrote:

“Amazing champ, we love you dearly! Huge thank you to Mommy and Daddy, you two are phenomenal and have raised such a bright, talented star. 🌟”

Angie Wine said:

“Congratulations, my boy! 🥰 You’re already on top of the hills; there’s no more competition because you’ve already proven yourself a true winner. 🥳🥳🥰”

Isabella Armfield shared:

“Aww, Desi, you did so well! I loved meeting you and can’t wait to see you again soon, hopefully at the next SACOPA event. ❤️🥇”

Thando Dlamini added:

“Right now, Adele must be saying, ‘Show me your child, and I’ll show you mine.’ As a black person, I really like you, Adele. You’re raising an incredible young man. ❤️”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories related to academics

a teacher who uses energetic actions like jumping and running to make lessons more engaging, helping learners stay active and focused.

Kgomotso Christopher recently put a troll in his place and showed off her academic qualifications.

South Africans were inspired by a lady’s success story after taking a leap of faith with short courses.

Source: Briefly News