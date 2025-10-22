A South African man’s birthday video featuring a Joe Mafela lookalike brought humour and nostalgia

The clip reminded many viewers of Mafela’s lasting legacy in South African television and film, where his role as Sdumo became iconic

The online reaction was filled with laughter and tributes as users celebrated the enduring impact of one of the nation’s entertainment greats

South Africans were entertained and touched by a TikTok post that brought back memories of Joe Mafela, blending humour and nostalgia in a way that felt both funny and heartfelt.

A joyful scene showed a performer resembling Joe Mafela dancing with enthusiasm at a birthday party, capturing the spirit of fun and celebration. Image: @_thimoni_0, Joe Mafela

Source: Facebook

A South African TikTok user, @the_originalgee, went viral after sharing a light-hearted video on 14 September 2025 that left Mzansi in stitches. In the video, the content creator revealed that he missed the late legendary actor Joe Mafela, popularly known as Sdumo, so much that he decided to hire someone who looked exactly like him to perform at his birthday party. The video quickly gained traction online, sparking laughter and nostalgia as users reminisced about the beloved star who had been a household name for decades. The short clip showed the lookalike dancing and entertaining guests while the caption on-screen read:

“I missed Sdumo, so I hired a fake one.”

Joe Mafela, remembered as one of South Africa’s entertainment icons, left behind a lasting legacy in local television and film. He rose to fame for his role as Sdumo in the classic SABC sitcom Sgudi ‘Snaysi, where his comedic timing and warmth made him a national favourite. Beyond acting, Mafela was a producer, musician, and storyteller whose contributions helped shape South African pop culture. He passed away in March 2017 at the age of 75, following a tragic car accident in Johannesburg, leaving fans and peers mourning the loss of one of the country’s most cherished talents.

Viral TikTok honours Joe Mafela

Within days of being posted, the birthday video shared by the user @thimoni had racked up over 11,000 likes and hundreds of comments as South Africans joined in the laughter. Many were amused by how closely the performer resembled Joe Mafela, while others found the moment both funny and touching. Some users even shared memories of growing up watching Mafela on TV, with his famous catchphrases and comedic energy still fresh in people’s minds years after his passing. The clip became another example of how humour and nostalgia often blend seamlessly on TikTok, drawing viewers across generations.

In the comments section, users expressed everything from amusement to fond remembrance. While some joked about wanting to book their own Sdumo lookalike, others reflected on the impact Mafela had on South African television and storytelling. For many, the video served as a reminder of how his work continues to bring smiles even years after his death. The heartwarming post managed to strike the perfect balance between comedy and tribute, something Mzansi audiences always appreciate.

A man who looks like Joe Mafela moved energetically across the floor, his bright smile matching the upbeat mood of the birthday party crowd. Image: @_thimoni_0

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Cell Pro SA said:

“You should’ve brought him at night, then nobody would’ve suspected anything! 😂”

MPhozana joked:

“This one definitely came straight from Temu! 🤣🤣”

Nkosinathi Manzini commented:

“A whole mbungulu from Temu! 🤣🤣🤣”

Alwande wrote:

“What we haven’t seen in South Africa, we’ll definitely see in the afterlife. 😭”

MdlaSnake said:

“He doesn’t even jump! Book him for night sessions only, please! 😂”

Perceval33 added:

“There’s no peace in South Africa. 🤣🤣 Even if you wear overalls, chaos will still find you!”

Nkanyezi asked:

“Why is Sbahle screaming like that? 😭😭"

Nompumelelow joked:

“We’re going to get kicked out of hell, too, at this rate! 🤞🏼😩”

Check out the TikTok video below:

