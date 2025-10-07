South African DJ Black Coffee's Ghanaian doppelgänger recently celebrated his wedding

The lookalike shared footage from his breathtaking ceremony, and his striking resemblance to Coffee could not be ignored

This comes after another man was spotted at a nightclub, and had South Africans convinced that he may be the famous DJ's twin

DJ Black Coffee’s doppelgänger got married. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Pictures of a man at his wedding will have many South Africans making double takes for his striking resemblance to DJ Black Coffee.

The gentleman recently celebrated his wedding to his gorgeous bride, and taking to his Instagram page on 2 October 2025, he shared some special moments from the ceremony.

"Our love is not just ours; it is a testimony of God’s grace."

From his bald head and well-groomed beard to his glasses and clear love for fashion and artistry, the doppelgänger could pass as Black Coffee's twin.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The man in question goes by Junya and is a musician in his own right, hailing from Ghana.

He had a love for God, family, fashion and music, which he shares with his thousands of followers.

Junya has also been to South Africa, and his post received likes from DJ Zinhle as well as Oscar MBO's girlfriend Lerato Phasha, hopefully not mistaking him and his wife for Black Coffee and his partner!

DJ Black Coffee’s Ghanaian lookalike, Junya, celebrated his wedding. Images: juniorappiah, realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

He is but one of the many lookalikes fans have spotted in recent years, and there's no telling how many more there are out there.

Take a look at Junya's wedding pictures below:

Fans spot Black Coffee's lookalike at groove

South Africans didn't have to look far to find this Black Coffee lookalike; all they had to do was go to a nightclub!

One lady on TikTok, d.precious, shared a video of a man she claims is her father, dancing on stage at the Granite Lounge in Midrand, and people were stunned by his resemblance to Coffee.

It was only a matter of time before South Africans flooded the comments section with hilarious reactions to Black Coffee's lookalike. Read some of their comments below:

_Mamncane442_ was shocked:

"I almost thought Black Coffee was healed!"

moepathuse said:

"I thought he was Black Coffee."

Lesley Mohale joked:

"I know he’s Black Coffee, I just can’t prove it."

Mzansi_Toyz01 laughed:

"So we all thought the same thing and went straight to the comments?"

Another Black Coffee lookalike was spotted on social media. Image: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

mr_good93 wrote:

"I thought my eyes were deceiving me."

Nare added:

"For a second, I thought it was Black Coffee. Proper dance moves, though."

mntuyenziwa_mpongo posted:

"Nobody will ever convince me that this is not Black Coffee."

Mr P was shocked:

"Ey! For a split second, I was like, 'So, the grootman's arm has been fine all this time?'"

Amanda Manku's lookalike shares their pictures

In more lookalike stories, Briefly News shared online reactions to a woman who bears a striking resemblance to Skeem Saam actress Amanda Manku.

The woman, who is also a famous actress, shared their side-by-side pictures, claiming she has been compared to Manku for years.

Source: Briefly News