Bradley Love, a British content creator, comedically shared how he would have stopped Nelson Mandela's arrest during the apartheid era

Mandela was arrested in 1962, spending his incarceration in Robben Island and Pollsmoor Prison in the Western Cape

The video entertained online audience members, who expressed laughter and humour in the comments

A British content creator shared how he would have prevented the apartheid government from arresting Nelson Mandela. Images: Chris Jackson / Getty Images, @b.lov3_ / TikTok

A man from the United Kingdom left the internet in stitches when he acted out a scene depicting what he would have done to stop the apartheid government from arresting Nelson Mandela.

The British content creator, Bradley Love, took to his TikTok account on 2 October 2025, uploading his one-man skit for app users to see. He casually spoke to the imaginary cops as he defended the well-respected anti-apartheid activist, saying:

"What are you trying to arrest him for? Because he's of colour? Because he's trying to make a movement? Because he's trying to make a difference? Are all these things illegal, officers? Because they don't sound illegal to me."

He humorously continued:

"I know how it feels to be oppressed like this, and I didn't like it. How old are you now, Nels? You're getting on a bit.

"You're bullying this poor man. He's done nothing wrong, he's sticking up for people, and you're just taking the p*ss out of him."

Details about Nelson Mandela's arrest

Madiba, who fought for a democratic nation, was arrested on 5 August, 1962, spending the first 18 years of his 27-year incarceration on Robben Island before being transferred to Pollsmoor Prison in 1982. He was released in 1990.

A glimpse of Nelson Mandela's old cell in Robben Island. Image: Handout

According to Nelson Mandela Foundation's website, he was put in cuffs returning from Johannesburg after spending a weekend in KwaZulu-Natal, briefing comrades about his covert trip through Africa and London. Mandela travelled with Cecil Williams, a White anti-apartheid activist, who acted as his chauffeur while he used the alias David Motsamayi.

As the pair drove, a Ford V-8 filled with White men overtook their Austin Westminster, with two more vehicles behind them, forcing Cecil to pull over. After a Pietermaritzburg police officer approached the car with a warrant of arrest, Mandela identified himself by his alias, which the authorities saw right through.

UK man amuses the internet

The viral video, which garnered over half a million views since its publication, had thousands of internet users around the world heading to the comment section with laughter. Amused South African online community members also expressed gratitude to the man for 'saving' the political leader.

@rafjoof jokingly stated under the post:

"I could’ve sworn I saw you there."

@reebzphetla humorously told the British man:

"This would have definitely prevented him from being imprisoned for 27 years."

@oliveeatsyoghurt added to the funny commentary and wrote:

"The Mandela effect is real because this is how I recall history, and now you tell me it's fictional."

An entertained @taiasr99 said in the comment section:

"Saying so much with minimal mouth movement."

@metiyachique joked about and asked:

"Where were you when my manager was bullying me?"

@inaishasmirror shared with the public:

"The way this make me so irritated is because I know it’s not possible, but I also wish it were that simple."

Take a look at the TikTok video below:

