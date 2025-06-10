Black Coffee's girlfriend, Victoria Gonzalez, is on cloud nine and has been using every opportunity to show off their relationship

The model shared a new photo dump, including a picture of her and her man's matching phone wallpapers

Netizens are gushing at the couple's sweet romance after months of comparing Coffee's girlfriend to his ex

Black Coffee and his girlfriend are living their best lives, and their relationship has officially reached a point where they share matching phone wallpapers - can you spell "adorable"?

Victoria Gonzalez shows off matching wallpapers with Black Coffee

Having officially gone public with their relationship, Black Coffee and his new lover, Victoria Gonzalez, have been spending loads of time together, out and about enjoying each other's company.

Though they've managed to keep most details of their relationship private, the pair does tease fans with small glimpses into their love, and they're eating it up!

Taking to her Instagram page, Gonzalez, who is also a model, shared her latest photo dump on 9 June that captured her outings. She showed fans everything from beachside snaps to pilates and pasta lunches, but it was the last picture that caught everyone's attention.

If you thought Black Coffee was too "hardcore" for sweet gestures, it turns out that the beloved DJ is a softie who used his selfie with his girlfriend as his phone wallpaper:

Here's what followers said about Victoria Gonzalez' post

Fans and followers can't get enough of the cute couple content:

inganathiisipho said:

"Love always wins."

thecoolpsychologist wrote:

"The one with the collage wallpaper loves the other more, and that’s def Vic."

wendyguerri9258 gushed over Victoria Gonzalez:

"Our beautiful makoti."

deiivelka posted:

"Just Vic, her cards and her man. Sempre linda."

smavu_vukile teased:

"Your phone is the one with Picmix in the last slide."

Fans compare Black Coffee's current to his ex

Previously, it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows as Black Coffee's name would often appear on social media, with netizens debating over his love life.

His high-profile relationship and divorce with Enhle Mbali continue to maintain their relevance years later, which means a nightmare for their future or current partners.

Briefly News shared an online discussion in which netizens compared Enhle to her ex's new bae, the old "upgrade or downgrade" debate.

While some social media users argued that the actress was unmatched, others declared that Victoria Gonzalez was hard to beat and was a definite upgrade - well, that was before Coffee gave netizens a piece of his mind.

Victoria Gonzalez seemingly throws shade at Enhle Mbali

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared several posts from Victoria Gonzalez showing off her relationship with Black Coffee.

What seemed like an innocent post was later translated to shade towards Enhle Mbali, seeing that the actress had been trending over her interview, chatting about her failed marriage to Black Coffee.

Gonzalez was accused of being messy and even liking several shady comments, including allegations that she stole someone's husband, allegations that were previously raised online.

