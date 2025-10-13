The viral video shows a teacher who uses energetic actions like jumping and running to make lessons more engaging, helping learners stay active and focused while teaching verbs

Beyond academic success, the teacher's high energy creates a positive, happy environment where children feel encouraged and motivated to participate

The teacher’s enthusiasm emphasises how an energetic approach can transform the learning experience just by using movement

A TikTok video went viral after being posted on 11 October, showing a teacher teaching her class with energy.

A primary school teacher delivers a lively lesson on verbs to her learners in a viral TikTok video. Image: @Nqoh Mhlongo/Getty Images.

Source: Facebook

The recent viral video shows a teacher who brings a fresh, dynamic approach to the classroom. In the video, the teacher engages with her primary school students by physically demonstrating actions like sleeping, jumping, and running, all while teaching.

In a world where education is often seen as boring or fixed, this teacher @nqoh28 has transformed the classroom into a space filled with joy, creativity, and activity. The teacher's playful energy encourages learners to not only understand the lesson but also to actively participate in the learning process. The enthusiastic physical actions serve as great tools for children to remember important ideas through movement.

This approach has proven to work

Research supports the idea that active learning, which involves movement, role-playing, and interactive exercises, can greatly improve learners' engagement and retention. As reported in PubMed Central, it shows that physical activity while learning helps improve focus and memory. When learners are physically involved in the lesson, they are more likely to retain the information.

This teacher's approach also comes from other educational principles, such as Montessori and Reggio Emilia, which emphasise learning through energy and movement. This can make learning fun while creating a deeper connection to the material.

Followers are applauding a teacher delivering an energetic lesson to primary school students. Image: Xavier Lorenzo/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Teachers teaching with enthusiasm

This clip shows a growing trend where teachers are using social media platforms to engage a broader audience and inspire fellow educators. Sharing new teaching methods online allows teachers to exchange idea's build a community, and learn from each other. Technology has become an important part of the classroom, helping to bridge the gap between traditional and modern teaching practices.

The lesson from this teacher's approach is simple: combining enthusiasm and creativity it leaves a lasting impact on learners. Whether it's through jumping or simply showing up with an infectious attitude, this teacher has proven that energy and passion are key to making any lesson memorable.

yvexxl19 stated:

"If mathematics were. Taught like this, I would get 100%😛"

anonymous commented:

"These days, they are already sitting, happy, those who used to teach us things that were brought to school, angry, and you just see that they haven’t received anything valuable."

Zeze wrote:

"You deserve redbull every day. Love your energy."

miss L.P. said:

"Teaching young kids requires energy like this. Well done."

nene stated:

"l would never miss a day at school if we always learn like this"

zwanga Nm commented:

"Best teacher 🥰love u, teacher. You love your job🥳🥳"

Lizzy wrote:

"Wena, you are a good teacher, but if these kids don't pass your subject, then I give up🤣🤣"

Thandinkosi Mabika said:

"That's why people must gym so that they can enjoy their job even if the alarm⏰ rings, you don't complain 😅."

MK🎀 stated:

"Yho, that's how kids must be taught 😁😁so that they do not forget the steps😁"

Watch the TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News