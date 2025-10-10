A South African shared how he achieved 100% for accounting in matric by improving his exam technique

His video motivated students to manage time wisely and practise rewriting their answers to ensure accuracy

The post received positive reactions, with many seeing it as proof that discipline, and preparation bring results

Briefly News reached out to educator Amanda Mncube, who shared insights on what sets top-performing learners apart and how others can adopt similar habits to excel academically

South Africans felt inspired by a young man’s exam success story that encouraged discipline, time management, and determination.

A young South African shared how he achieved a perfect score in matric accounting, impressing many students across the country. TikTok user @siyamlambo_za posted the video on 8 October 2025, revealing that his exam strategy helped him reach 100% in the subject. In the clip, he displayed his matric certificate, which showed strong academic results, with the standout achievement being a full mark in accounting. His secret was practising to finish exams in under two hours so he could use the remaining time to review and improve his answers; a method that resonated with many learners preparing for their final exams. He also added that before writing an exam, one must recite with an old exam question paper to prepare their mind.

The video served as a source of motivation for current matriculants who were seeking ways to perform better in the upcoming exam season. Many admired his dedication, noting how his approach to time management could help reduce exam stress. He explained that rewriting and double-checking his answers helped him identify mistakes early and allowed for more accurate results. Educators and parents who came across the video also praised his practical strategy, saying that such discipline could benefit many young people struggling to manage exam pressure.

Matric tips inspired online learners

The video gained popularity within two days, receiving over 300 likes and several comments from students who wanted to adopt his approach. Some viewers shared that they planned to apply his method during their upcoming trial and final exams. Others expressed how encouraging it was to see academic content trending online instead of negative or comedic posts. His success story quickly spread to other platforms as South Africans celebrated a positive and educational moment.

Online reactions were filled with encouragement and pride. Many believed that the young man’s achievement proved that consistent practice, time management, and self-belief could lead to success. The post became a reminder that social media can be a tool for motivation and not just entertainment.

Amanda told Briefly News that academic success doesn’t come from last-minute efforts, it’s built through consistency, curiosity, and community support. She said:

“Top-performing learners tend to have a few key habits in common. Firstly, they prioritise consistency over cramming, they build study routines throughout the term instead of only preparing before exams. They also engage in active learning strategies, such as summarising in their own words, teaching concepts to others, and using past papers to test themselves. Most importantly, they plan ahead.”

Amanda also highlighted the importance of acknowledging effort and perseverance throughout the learning process. She explained:

“Celebrating progress, not just results, helps learners stay motivated. Recognising improvement and resilience reminds them that success isn’t only defined by marks. A clear structure and guidance from teachers, like breaking down syllabi, creating revision plans, and directing focus, makes a huge difference.”

She further encouraged learners not to be afraid to seek support when needed. She concluded.

“Reach out for help if you’re struggling. Teachers, family, and even classmates are often more supportive than you think.”

Here’s what South Africans had to say

Ngokoana Dorcus Mohlahlana said:

“How did you become a national top achiever with 6 distractions? That's so cool!!!”

Blessing Mlambo (Creator) asked:

“Are we aiming for those 100%’s this exam season? 👀”

Mpho wrote:

“Can you please do study tips for people with ADHD?”

Xoxo asked:

“Can I ask, were you the national top achiever during your matric year?”

L said:

“Tips to get an economics distinction.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

