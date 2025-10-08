A viral TikTok video showing a woman eating with her hands at a Spur restaurant sparked laughter and debate among South Africans

The clip led to mixed opinions, with some saying eating with hands feels natural, while others felt that restaurants call for proper utensils

The post became a talking point about social norms and comfort, showing how everyday moments can turn into cultural conversations

South Africans reacted with humour and divided opinions, debating whether dining with hands in public is a sign of comfort or poor manners.

A South African woman smiling with her friend. Image: @smellydawu04

Source: TikTok

South Africans were left laughing and debating after TikTok user @smellydawu04 shared a video on 6 October 2025 showing her friend eating food with her bare hands at a Spur restaurant. Within two days, the post gathered thousands of reactions as viewers shared mixed opinions on dining behaviour. In the video, the woman appeared visibly uncomfortable as her friend reached for her meal without using utensils, prompting her to hand over a fork and knife in embarrassment. The moment quickly became the centre of an online discussion about social etiquette and cultural norms.

While some viewers found the video light-hearted and funny, others saw it as an important reflection of how social standards differ between people. Many South Africans admitted they sometimes prefer eating with their hands because it feels more natural and makes food taste better, especially when eating traditional meals. Others, however, argued that there is a time and place for everything, and that restaurants, especially family venues like Spur, require a certain level of etiquette. The viral post reminded many how cultural habits often meet modern expectations in public settings.

Restaurant etiquette sparks online debate

The video quickly gained traction online, receiving over 17,000 likes, 2,000 shares, and hundreds of comments as people joined the conversation. The scene was widely shared across TikTok and other platforms, with many users admitting they’ve found themselves in similar situations. The post’s success highlighted how relatable and funny real-life moments can spark social commentary online. Some even recreated the moment in their own videos, adding humour and perspective to the original post.

South Africans continued to share their thoughts in the comments, with opinions divided between those defending comfort and those supporting formality. Many said that the friend eating with her hands wasn’t wrong, but that doing so in a restaurant could draw unnecessary attention. Others admired the woman’s boldness and authenticity, calling her behaviour a sign of confidence and freedom. Overall, the video gave everyone a reason to laugh, while subtly reminding South Africans that etiquette is not the same for everyone.

A screenshot from the viral TikTok video displayed the moment that made South Africans talk about dining habits. Image: @smellydawu04

Source: TikTok

Here's what South Africans had to say

Jay Prince said:

“At least she knows that the water in the bowl with lemon is for washing hands. I accidentally poured it on my salad. 😭”

Traveller 256 said:

“I can’t spend my money on food and then have society dictate how I should enjoy it.”

VeeVale said:

“Free food comes with disrespect. 🤣🤣🤣”

Bëëkåy Molekwa said:

“I’ve never used a fork and knife in my life, and I won’t even try. 😂”

Deidré Ambraal said:

“I eat with my hands. 😒🙄 Although I know how to use a fork and knife, no one tells me how to eat.”

Mmanthapeni Patience said:

“I’m not comfortable with a fork and knife. 😅😅”

Michelle Crawford said:

“Hands… you don’t eat ribs with a fork and knife.”

Thabo Piet said:

“As an African lady, she is right to use her hands so that she can truly enjoy her food.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

