A TikTok video capturing a woman's endearing struggle with cutlery at a popular restaurant chain has resonated with many South Africans

The diner's attempt to tackle a quarter chicken with a fork and knife ended in her choosing to focus on the chips instead, amusing many

Social media users rushed to comfort the woman, assuring her that eating with her hands is perfectly acceptable and part of many cultural traditions

A young woman shared a clip of her friend struggling to use a fork and knife.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video shared by content creator @khos029 has sparked discussions about dining etiquette after showing her friend's struggle with cutlery at a local Spur restaurant.

The clip shows her companion's earnest attempts to cut through a quarter chicken with a knife and fork before eventually abandoning the challenge and settling for the chips with a disappointed expression.

Watch the TikTok video below.

The history of dining tools

While forks are common in modern dining, their journey to the table is relatively recent. The earliest forks, discovered in ancient China's Gansu province, date back to the Bronze Age (2400-1900 BC). However, it wasn't until the 13th century that dining forks appeared in European cookbooks, with Italian nobility leading the trend that would eventually spread worldwide through colonization.

The video highlights the ongoing navigation between traditional eating customs and modern dining expectations. For many cultures worldwide, eating with hands remains not just acceptable but preferred, with some arguing it enhances the dining experience through better temperature control and a more, closer connection with food.

A woman shared a clip of a friend struggling with a fork and knife at a local Spur restaurant.

Source: TikTok

Mzansi shares support

@Vee_WaseMB⭕️ sympathized:

"😂😂shame atleast ugcine usuthi."

@Celooo asked with humour:

"Wagcina uphethe ngokwenzenjani ntomboo kulempi ye fork n knife 😅😅😅"

@user3653704578296 offered advice:

"Take some time and check out videos ukuthi kwenziwa njani if kuyinto oythandayo kodwa it's totally okay eating with your hand🤍"

@PAPIii_ admired:

"My type 🥺"

@T_s_h_e_g_o_🤍🫧 related:

"On a date kinda nervous 🥺❤️😂"

@Nomah❤️ reassured:

"😂😂😂😂 As long as udlile, ukuthi kanjani asihlangani😂"

