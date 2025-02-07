“Never Stops From Dawn Till Dusk”: Woman Shows Reality of Daily Village Chores
- A TikTok content creator @neliswa_kamajola captured the attention of social media users by showcasing the demanding daily routine of village life
- The video highlights various traditional household tasks, from sweeping with handmade straw brooms to hand-washing laundry, offering a glimpse into rural living
- While some viewers found the tasks overwhelming, others praised her dedication to maintaining traditional household practices
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A South African content creator has given social media users a raw glimpse into the daily life of maintaining a village household, showcasing the labour-intensive chores that begin at dawn.
TikTok user @neliswa_kamajola shared her daily routine on TikTok with the caption:
"Squeaky clean is my middle name🫧🧼🧺", demonstrating the dedication required to maintain a traditional homestead.
Watch the TikTok video below.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
Life in small-town SA
The video comes at a time when approximately 3.3 million South Africans (8% of the total population) reside in small towns, with many still maintaining traditional ways of life. These communities, often overlooked in national development discussions, preserve cultural practices and traditional household management methods that have been passed down through generations.
From sweeping outdoor spaces with traditional straw brooms to tackling mud-covered floors and hand-washing laundry, the content creator's routine reflects the physical demands of maintaining a village home. Her video provides a stark contrast to modern urban living, highlighting the preservation of traditional household practices.
Mzansi shares mixed feelings
@Rientile_RiRhandzu_M expressed strong feelings:
"I haaaaaaaaate, I hate, I hate 😭"
@Sr_Sisipho acknowledged:
"😫😫😫 Hard labour."
@Thimbo_Ndlovu praised:
"The comments didn't disappoint 😂😂 Waze wakhuthala you're my mom's dream child 😔"
@YT_Siphesihle_Mabaso showed appreciation:
"I looove I love I love 😍🔥😭"
@Bukeka❣️ joked:
"Ngakhala 40nights and 40days minutes per second in hours🙃😭"
@Alu_🦋 questioned:
"All in one day? Bathong 😭"
@Neliswa_Majola clarified:
"It depends sometimes I do laundry, cook and clean in one day but sometimes I just cook and clean kuphela😅🫠"
Other hard workers in the news
- Briefly News recently reported on a 21-year-old woman's journey from humble beginnings to owning five Volvo trucks showing how determination can lead to unexpected success in male-dominated industries.
- A military wife's emotional reunion with her SANDF husband revealed the hidden sacrifices made by families separated by duty.
- A university student's struggle with unexpected NSFAS defunding highlights the determination of South African youth fighting for education despite mounting challenges.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Nerissa Naidoo (Human Interest Editor) Nerissa Naidoo is a versatile writer and editor with expertise across platforms. Currently a human interest writer at Briefly News, she began her career contributing to Morning Lazziness and later specialized in professional documents at Featherpen.org. As a TUW ghostwriter, she focused on non-fiction, while her editorial roles at National Today and Entail.ai honed her skills in content accuracy and expert-driven editing. You can reach her at nerissa.naidoo@briefly.co.za