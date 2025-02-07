A TikTok content creator @neliswa_kamajola captured the attention of social media users by showcasing the demanding daily routine of village life

The video highlights various traditional household tasks, from sweeping with handmade straw brooms to hand-washing laundry, offering a glimpse into rural living

While some viewers found the tasks overwhelming, others praised her dedication to maintaining traditional household practices

A woman shared a video showing what chores look like in rural areas. Images: @neliswa_kamajola

A South African content creator has given social media users a raw glimpse into the daily life of maintaining a village household, showcasing the labour-intensive chores that begin at dawn.

TikTok user @neliswa_kamajola shared her daily routine on TikTok with the caption:

"Squeaky clean is my middle name🫧🧼🧺", demonstrating the dedication required to maintain a traditional homestead.

Life in small-town SA

The video comes at a time when approximately 3.3 million South Africans (8% of the total population) reside in small towns, with many still maintaining traditional ways of life. These communities, often overlooked in national development discussions, preserve cultural practices and traditional household management methods that have been passed down through generations.

From sweeping outdoor spaces with traditional straw brooms to tackling mud-covered floors and hand-washing laundry, the content creator's routine reflects the physical demands of maintaining a village home. Her video provides a stark contrast to modern urban living, highlighting the preservation of traditional household practices.

A woman shared a video showing what country life looks like. Images: @neliswa_kamajola

Mzansi shares mixed feelings

@Rientile_RiRhandzu_M expressed strong feelings:

"I haaaaaaaaate, I hate, I hate 😭"

@Sr_Sisipho acknowledged:

"😫😫😫 Hard labour."

@Thimbo_Ndlovu praised:

"The comments didn't disappoint 😂😂 Waze wakhuthala you're my mom's dream child 😔"

@YT_Siphesihle_Mabaso showed appreciation:

"I looove I love I love 😍🔥😭"

@Bukeka❣️ joked:

"Ngakhala 40nights and 40days minutes per second in hours🙃😭"

@Alu_🦋 questioned:

"All in one day? Bathong 😭"

@Neliswa_Majola clarified:

"It depends sometimes I do laundry, cook and clean in one day but sometimes I just cook and clean kuphela😅🫠"

