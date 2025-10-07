Parents and students are questioning whether the soaring costs of matric dances are justified or excessive

The viral video sparked nationwide debate about affordability, social expectations, and the pressure on families

SA was divided, with some feeling relieved they don’t face such costs, while others see it as a reflection of rising expectations

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

South Africans are discussing the rising costs and societal pressures surrounding matric dances, debating affordability versus luxury experiences.

A South African woman shared insights on matric dance costs in a viral TikTok video highlighting societal pressures. Image: @kalidreyer

Source: Getty Images

A South African woman sparked widespread discussion after posting a video on TikTok about the rising costs of matric dances. She explained that some parents are paying over R20,000 for their children’s events, describing the prices as excessive, almost like a wedding. The woman highlighted her concern that such high costs put pressure on families and make matric dances inaccessible for some students. Her video, shared by TikTok account @kalidreyer on 6 October 2025, resonated with many South Africans. She wrote:

"You guys are very fortunate because I fear it would’ve never happened for me. 😂😂"

The woman further contextualised the situation by noting that matric dances have evolved from simple school events to extravagant functions that include professional photography, catering, limousines, and designer dresses. She explained that while some parents are happy to provide lavish experiences for their children, others feel the pressure is unnecessary and unsustainable. The discussion also touches on societal expectations and the growing trend of comparing students’ experiences, making the events more of a social spectacle than a celebration of academic achievement.

Matric dance costs ignite online debate

Within less than a day of posting, the video went viral, receiving over 7,900 likes and more than 400 comments. South Africans weighed in, sharing personal experiences and opinions on the cost of matric dances, sparking debates about whether such events are becoming unaffordable and unnecessarily extravagant. Many commenters debated whether these celebrations are a meaningful reward for students or simply a reflection of social pressure and status.

Reactions ranged from empathy for parents feeling the financial strain to appreciation for the woman’s candid perspective. Some South Africans expressed frustration at the increasing commercialisation of matric dances, while others argued that parents who can afford it have the right to celebrate in style. Overall, the discussion highlighted broader societal questions about education-related spending, societal expectations, and how much value should be placed on such events.

A South African woman spoke to the camera about matric dance expenses, sparking online debate. Image: @kalidreyer, Theo Wargo

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacted to the video

Wardah&absaarahebrahim commented:

“My thing is, why are they telling us the cost?”

Dailydoseofmo06 said:

“So grateful I skipped my MD. 😁 These prices are ridiculous, and the whole thing is super overrated.”

GG added:

“It’s the rich kids who can afford it. Their moms are also buying matching dresses for themselves. 😂”

Sunshine.in.my.world said:

“Someone paid 35k for a dress! 😭 A whole salary! 😭”

J9 commented:

“Girl, mommy here and I won't be paying R20k for an MD... parents who are giving this sort of money for 1 night are insane. Clearly, there are some very wealthy people in this country… so sad when others are battling to put food on the table.”

Blommie added:

“Since when did people become so judgmental. If you spend whatever amount on your princess, it’s your business. If you can afford it and you’re not asking anyone to contribute, they don’t get an opinion. To each his own. Don’t get the hype around what parents choose to spend on their kids. It’s their money. They haven’t come to you for a handout.”

Ashraf wrote:

“Paying ±20k for about 5–6 hours, not even a full day. Not being negative, but imagine all that money spent and your child fails.”

CelestialChacha said:

“Hear me out, but I think it’s because akusatshatwa… same with baby showers. These extravagant MD & showers are the few ways left for you to have a huge moment. Even those who get wed, people are conservative with… they are the adults who are paying, so they do a small get together or go to Home Affairs.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 other Briefly News stories about matric dances

A couple arrived at their matric dance in a pony-drawn carriage, turning a small-town moment into a national talking point.

After a Johannesburg Grade 12 learner begged for financial assistance for his matric dance, a local man, Kgotso Phukubye, generously helped him out.

A gent delivered a heartwarming surprise by making his younger sister his official date to the matric dance, giving her a memorable entrance in her own ride.

Source: Briefly News