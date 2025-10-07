A Kalahari High matric couple arrived at their dance in a pony-drawn carriage, turning a small-town moment into a national talking point, and the creative entrance from Kuruman quickly went viral for its charm and originality.

Two high school learners in the Kalahari, Northern Cape, arrived at their Matric Dance in a carriage drawn by a pony. The video was posted on Facebook on 03 October 2025.

A matric couple from Kalahari High School in Kuruman made a grand entrance at their Matric dance, arriving in a small carriage pulled by a pony, which quickly spread across social media.

The unusual arrival drew mixed reactions online, but many admired the creativity and the effort behind the scenes. Some people online said the carriage idea looked like it came together at the last minute.

The growing trend of over-the-top arrivals

The moment shared by @Slite Ditebogo highlights a growing trend in South Africa, where matric dance arrivals have become elaborate productions. From luxury cars to farm equipment and even animals, each year's matrics try to outdo the last with inventive and over-the-top entrances that turn school functions into community spectacles.

Using Animals in Public Events

Animal welfare groups, meanwhile, remind event planners to ensure that any animals used in such events are handled safely, properly trained and not overworked. According to the National Council of SPCA's the appropriate age of a working equine starts from over 3 years. While the pony's age could not be determined, it appears to be much younger than the recommended age.

NSPCA stated:

"Animal welfare must always come first; the harnesses, age, and proper training are essential when using animals in public events."

In Kuruman, however, the Kalahari High moment captured more than just a show; it's a mix of imagination, tradition and small-town pride.

Region Seakarea wrote:

Nice guys, that's a hassle 🔥❤️

Raps Wale Sandawana commented:

This horse is too small for this job

Nikita Chiara Mashabane stated:

Super nice ❤️♥️🥰🥰❤️ it's giving Royalty vibes and the people shouting the king and the Queen is spot on 🔥😍

Terrell Terrel said:

Might as well let the two guys pull the wagon, it kills the whole vibe with them fighting that little horse, how about getting a real horse you can control, not one you found on the side of the road 😆 😄 😀

Jim Marc Zion wrote:

Tudo Nthu Cinderella and the Prince 👌👑

Zee Ngcambu stated:

"The focus is the Matric Dance learner. And the whole theme could have been lost in translation, as they are not supposed to dress up in their daily job."

Shanika Coetzee wrote:

"The gentleman was a spur-of-the-moment decision, guys."

Ansie Dudley said:

" I also think so, maybe white shirts and 3 quarter pants with kruis bande old school."

Wilhelm Zwenhi Makhoti commented:

"If only you had got suits for the gentlemen, then it would have been a dream come true in the Kalahari."

Watch the Facebook video below:

