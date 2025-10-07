Footage of President Cyril Ramaphosa's exercise routine has gone viral, showcasing his fitness and dedication to wellness

A video of President Cyril Ramaphosa getting in some exercise has gone viral, showing the South African leader breaking a sweat and impressing citizens with his unexpected fitness routine.

Cyril Ramaphosa's workout video has gone viral, leaving South Africans amused online. Image: Emmanuel Croset

In the short clip circulating online, Ramaphosa can be seen dressed in a full tracksuit, leaning on a wall beside what appears to be a roadside area. The president is seen doing sit-ups with surprising strength and rhythm. His commitment to the workout and his form quickly caught Mzansi’s attention.

Social media users wasted no time sharing and reacting to the video that was shared by TikTok user @coloured24seve7 on 6 October 2025, with many expressing both amusement and admiration.

While some poked fun at the unusual setting of the workout, others praised Ramaphosa for showing a lighter, more relatable side of himself.

The clip has since sparked a wave of memes and humorous posts, with South Africans using their trademark wit to turn the president’s fitness session into light-hearted content. Some even joked that the president’s workout was preparation for “running the country harder.”

Despite the laughter, many appreciated the footage for showing a rare moment of normalcy in the president’s busy schedule. The sight of the head of state doing sit-ups in his tracksuit reminded Mzansi that even leaders need to make time for wellness.

About South African President Cyril Ramaphosa

The South African President, Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, was born on 17 November 1952 in Johannesburg and has had a distinguished career marked by significant political and business achievements. He began law studies at the University of the North in 1972 and became involved in anti-apartheid activism, facing multiple detentions.

Ramaphosa co-founded the National Union of Mineworkers in 1982, growing its membership dramatically and leading major strikes. He played a key role in the establishment of COSATU and the MDM, and was instrumental in the negotiations that led to South Africa's first democratic elections in 1994, overseeing the drafting of the Constitution.

After a period in business, he returned to politics, serving as Deputy President in 2014 and subsequently becoming ANC President in 2017. He was sworn in as South Africa's President on 15 February 2018, following the resignation of Jacob Zuma.

South African President and ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa smiles after arriving for a speech to ANC councillors during a roll-call gathering at FNB Stadium. Image: Anders Pettersson.

SA reacts to Cyril Ramaphosa's workout video

The online community of Mzansi flooded the comments section to share their thoughts on the South African president's exercise routine.

Malema Julius cracked a joke, saying:

"Trump can't even do that."

MasCor39 wrote:

"I’m inspired."

BlackMan expressed:

"It's nice to be rich."

JP replied:

"From cupcake to beefcake."

Vixinho commented:

"You need to be healthy for those dollars."

User stated:

"Learning to get off that couch."

Boituiqo4kv shared:

"Good."

Watch the video below:

