A Facebook page dedicated to a gogo shared a video of her eating a Wimpy burger with a fork and knife, as she struggled to figure out how to tackle the meal

The gogo first tried to slice the burger in half, but had some difficulty, lifting just the top piece of the bun

Social media users found her approach endearing, with many praising her good manners and commenting on the joy visible on her face while enjoying her meal

An old woman had Mzansi cheering for her with the way she behaved while eating a burger at a local restaurant.

An elderly woman has won hearts across Mzansi with her proper table manners while eating a burger at a popular restaurant.

The Facebook page @GogokaSiyanda, run by a young man who regularly posts content about the elderly woman, shared a video of the Gogo's dining experience at a local Wimpy restaurant.

In the video shared in May, the elderly woman can be seen trying to tackle a single patty cheeseburger using proper cutlery. She attempts to slice the burger into two pieces but has some difficulty cutting all the way through.

Undeterred, she lifts the top portion of the burger, which didn't separate, along with a piece of meat, and considers how to proceed with her meal. Throughout the clip, she continues to use her fork and knife, not yet taking a proper bite of the burger.

Restaurant dining for the elderly

The way older people approach dining out has been changing as the population ages worldwide. Restaurants are increasingly adapting to cater to older customers, who now make up a growing share of diners.

Many restaurants are recognising the need to create more accessible spaces and menus that cater to older patrons. This includes considerations like better lighting, comfortable seating, and food that is both nutritionally rich and easier to eat.

In many cultures, older people may prefer using cutlery even for traditionally hand-held foods like burgers, both as a matter of personal preference and because it can sometimes be easier to manage smaller pieces rather than trying to bite into a large sandwich.

The video of gogo using a knife and fork for her burger shows this generational difference in dining habits, with many younger South Africans typically eating burgers with their hands, while older generations might prefer the more formal approach with cutlery.

One gentleman shared a video of his gogo eating at Wimpy. The clip went viral. Images: @GogokaSiyanda

Social media reactions to gogo's dining style

The video touched the hearts of many South Africans, who shared supportive comments:

@Cecilia Sadike commented:

"I'm loving the look of satisfaction on her face while enjoying her burger! It's the little things in life that bring us joy 🍴"

@Dimah Sikhosana simply stated:

"Fork and knife, Gogo!"

@Theodora Phumzile noted:

"Table manners kugogo😂😂She is so quiet❤️❤️"

@Suku Moyo Mackenzie joked:

"Ugogo wathi, my hands can do better 😂"

@Sekgopotso O'Blessed shared:

"I always show my grandma her videos, she reminds me of her good spirit ❤️❤️❤️"

@MaKarabo Shabangu praised:

"Well done, Syanda, may the good Lord bless you 🙏"

@Kamogelo Dikamkam expressed:

"😢❤️🔥I am feeling jealous."

