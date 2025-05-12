A KwaZulu-Natal woman shared a heartwarming video of her 8-year-old daughter surprising her with a homemade breakfast in bed on Mother's Day

The young girl prepared fried eggs, fish fingers, and a cheese sandwich with lettuce and tomato, carrying it all on a tray to her mother's bedroom without any help

While some viewers praised the sweet gesture, others felt the mother's response, saying her daughter "tried her best" wasn't encouraging enough

A woman shared a video showing what her daughter got her for Mother's Day. Images: @samukelisiwe.gumede

Source: Facebook

A mother from KwaZulu-Natal received the sweetest Mother's Day surprise when her 8-year-old daughter prepared and delivered breakfast in bed all by herself. The touching moment was captured on video and shared by content creator @samukelisiwe.gumede on Mother's Day, May 11th. In the clip, the young girl carefully pushes open her mother's bedroom door while balancing a tray loaded with food she'd made without any help.

The breakfast spread included fried eggs, fish fingers, and a cheese sandwich filled with lettuce and tomato slices, an impressive feat for an 8-year-old cooking solo. When her mother saw the thoughtful gesture, she told her daughter she was happy and grateful for the breakfast, adding that she was proud of her for trying her best.

The pure love and effort behind this simple act perfectly captured the spirit of Mother's Day—a holiday that celebrates the special bond between mothers and their children.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

The meaning behind Mother's Day

Mother's Day has a rich history dating back to 1908 when American activist Anna Jarvis held the first official celebration to honour her late mother. Jarvis was inspired by her mother Ann's work promoting friendship and health through women's groups, including organising a Mothers' Friendship Day in 1868 to help heal divisions after the Civil War.

The holiday became official in the United States in 1914 when President Woodrow Wilson declared the second Sunday in May as Mother's Day. The tradition quickly spread worldwide, with families celebrating through cards, flowers, and special meals.

Interestingly, Anna Jarvis later fought against the commercialisation of the holiday she created, believing it should remain a personal day of appreciation rather than a commercial opportunity.

What makes this particular Mother's Day video so special is the genuine effort from such a young child. Preparing an entire breakfast requires planning, cooking skills, and careful balancing, all challenging tasks for an 8-year-old. The fact that she managed everything independently shows not just her love for her mother, but also her determination to make the day special.

In South Africa, Mother's Day remains an important family celebration where children of all ages find ways to show appreciation for their mothers. Whether it's through handmade cards, picked flowers, or in this case, a homemade breakfast, these gestures mean more than any expensive gift because they come straight from the heart.

Mixed reactions in the comments

While most viewers found the video adorable, some felt the mother's response could have been more enthusiastic.

@Gugu Ndlovu criticised:

"You were supposed to say 'you made it,' not that (She tried) 😔😔😔😔💔💔 Stop disappointing them guys... Always be proud of things they made with pure love 😭😭😔💔"

@Ayanda Shandu gushed:

"Oooh, I love this 🥰🥳Happy Mother's Day mommy 💐"

@Patience N Dube commented:

"Best mother's day ever she tried, ncooo you gal❤️❤️❤️"

@Beauty Maaboi reflected:

"This is beautiful, no money can buy this ❤️❤️❤️"

@Lerato Molete wrote:

"Nchoo, little Queen treating her Big Queen."

@Phumelelo Chuene added:

"Mommy, it's the thought that counts, hle!"

3 other Mother's Day stories that touched hearts

Malcolm Wentzel's special Mother's Day celebration with his domestic worker Thembi went viral, showing clips of them dancing and enjoying time together like family.

Briefly News also reported that Rachel Kolisi marked her first Mother's Day as a single mum after her divorce from Springboks captain Siya, with his sister Liphelo sharing a touching tribute to her.

Siya Kolisi's sister and Rachel's heartwarming Mother's Day lunch outing moved viewers, with many commenting on their close bond despite the recent family changes.

