A Grade 12 learner shared a comparison between his predicted marks and actual results for Term 3

The student demonstrated impressive accuracy in his predictions, with some subjects exceeding his expectations

His results have motivated peers and garnered praise from South Africans online, highlighting his hard work, discipline, and self-awareness

A Grade 12 learner captured attention online after sharing a detailed comparison between his predicted marks for Term 3 and his actual results, leaving many impressed by his accuracy and hard work.

A young man in Grade 12 from South Africa showcased his prediction vs. actual results for Term 3. Image: @fortunetmaake

Source: TikTok

In the video, the pupil who goes by the TikTok handle @fortunetmaake outlined his subject expectations ahead of receiving his report card. His predictions were: English, 85%, Sepedi, 80%, Geography, 85%, History, 85%, Mathematical Literacy, 90%, Life Sciences, 85%, and Life Orientation, 90%. This gave him an estimated average of 86%.

When his results were released, the numbers told an encouraging story. @fortunetmaake scored English, 80%, Sepedi, 83%, Geography, 87%, History, 92%, Mathematical Literacy, 92%, Life Sciences, 89%, and Life Orientation, 88%. His actual average stood slightly higher than expected, at 87%.

The student’s biggest achievement came in History, where he surpassed his prediction by an impressive 7%, achieving a standout 92%. He also excelled in Mathematical Literacy with 92%, proving that his hard work and preparation paid off beyond his expectations.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans online were quick to applaud the learner’s commitment and honesty. Many highlighted how his realistic predictions showed self-awareness and how his strong results demonstrated discipline during what is widely known as the most challenging school year.

With the final stretch of matric still ahead, the TikTok user @fortunetmaake’s performance motivated peers to remain focused as the year draws to a close. His story is being hailed as a reminder of the power of preparation, self-belief, and determination.

A Grade 12 student revealed his Term 3 prediction vs. actual results. Image: @fortunetmaake

Source: TikTok

SA claps for the matric learner's impressive marks

South Africans applauded the young pupil's amazing Term 3 results as they flooded the comments section, saying:

Karaboj said:

"Tip for history, also please share notes."

ZeeWale Titsha shared:

"I love the fact that you know what you want. have already even looked at the possibilities of employment. I am really impressed, young man. Now make your family proud and pass the final examination. Wish you all the best in your future endeavours."

Kgahliso replied:

"You underestimated yourself ko history, but you outdid yourself."

Njelo stated:

Congratulations, stranger. Please share tips on history."

KhumoKay commented:

"Well done, boy. If I may ask, why did you choose Maths Lit?"

Watch the video below:

More marks prediction vs. actual by matric students

Briefly News reported that a Curro Grade 12 learner has captured attention online after sharing a video comparing her predicted marks for her preliminary exams to her actual results.

reported that a Curro Grade 12 learner has captured attention online after sharing a video comparing her predicted marks for her preliminary exams to her actual results. South Africans were impressed by a Curro learner’s outstanding prelim results, which he shared online to motivate his peers ahead of the finals.

A young woman's inspiring academic journey from Limpopo to the University of Cape Town has won the admiration of social media users.

Source: Briefly News