Mr Chiliza’s students surprised him with a luxurious watch, expressing their deep gratitude for his guidance, and his emotional reaction highlights the powerful bond between a dedicated teacher and his students.

Research shows that strong teacher-student relationships improve academic engagement and emotional well-being because teachers who connect with their students create an environment that fosters learning and personal growth.

Acknowledging teachers through recognition programmes significantly boosts their job satisfaction and retention, which has been shown to inspire continued dedication and positively impact student outcomes.

A TikTok video went viral after being posted by a learner on 29 August 2025.

Teacher shocked by class's gift to him. Image: @don.mnisii/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming video surfaced showing Mr Chiliza, a beloved teacher, receiving a surprise gift from his students—a luxurious watch. As he opened the gift, his wide smile and disbelief captured the moment perfectly, as he couldn’t believe the gesture. The caption read:

"We love you sooo much baba wethu,"

This emphasises the deep bond between him and his students.

Beloved teachers are rare.

The video quickly went viral, with many commenting on how deserving Mr Chiliza was of such a special gift. One follower mentioned how her brother had often spoken about Mr Chiliza, showing the far-reaching influence of this exceptional educator.

After the video was posted by @don.mnisii, the outpouring of love from the comments was palpable. Followers acknowledged that the gesture was a heartfelt thanks; it was clear that Mr Chiliza had made a lasting impact. His students shared their appreciation for a teacher who’s always been there, going beyond the classroom to mentor and guide them, exemplifying the real meaning of education.

Science behind teacher appreciation

According to PubMed Central, research shows the big influence of teacher-learner relationships on student outcomes. Positive interactions with educators enhance academic achievement, reduce absenteeism, and improve self-motivation. A study found that students with strong teacher relationships show improved academic engagement and emotional well-being. These connections create a supportive learning environment, encouraging students to participate actively and develop a love for learning.

As reported by Education Elements, teacher recognition programmes significantly impact teacher retention and job satisfaction. For example, a programme that honoured teachers through 'Honour Stories' revealed that 88% of participants felt more certain about continuing their teaching careers, and 95% felt more inspired in their teaching practice. These findings emphasise the importance of acknowledging educators' efforts, which not only boosts their morale but also positively affects student outcomes.

Learners gift their teacher a shiny watch with an inscription. Image: Tim Robberts /Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This story is a reminder of how a great teacher like Mr Chiliza can shape lives. Though, the gift may have been a watch, but the time and care Mr Chiliza has invested in his students is priceless. As the video continues to grow, the love for this remarkable teacher grows, making him a true hero in the eyes of his learners.

Boov said:

"As a fellow teacher... This is beautiful 🥺 Blessings to all of you 😇"

siborose stated:

"Ama 2k are serious about life struu when buying gifts they make sure 🤟🤟"

Nitanita wrote:

"Why am I the one crying instead of the teacher?"

Daily Dose of Mandisa 🫦 commented:

"Ohhhh and I'm sure his been there ❤️❤️his the best."

phiiwe_gumede said:

"Aaah, you guys healed a part of him. he might not ever forget this moment 🥺🥺🥺"

TumiB stated:

"Oh man, I know this feeling 🥰😢 every year I get showered by my students even when I came back from the hospital after a month oh maaan 😢 the surprise was overwhelming I cried the whole day. It's good 2 know we as teachers change lives❤️love this."

phiwokuhle🦋 commented:

"Argh, mahn. And he deserves it. He is such a father, literally still goes down as my fav teacher🥹."

Ms_Makhanya👩‍🏫❤️ wrote:

"Finally putting a face to "Mr Chiliza", my brother(owamim) always talks about him🥰"

