President Cyril Ramaphosa extended his well wishes to all those celebrating the Festival of Lights, Diwali

The president noted that the Festival of Lights promoted unity, tolerance, and spiritual renewal

South Africans weighed in on Ramaphosa's wishes, with some calling on the government to show more support

President Cyril Ramaphosa has extended his well wishes to all those celebrating Diwali.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is being celebrated on Monday, 20 October 2025. The Festival of Lights is celebrated annually and symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

With millions across the country celebrating the auspicious occasion, the President shared a heartfelt message to all celebrating.

Ramaphosa’s message to Hindu and Tamil community

In a statement released by the Presidency, the president emphasised that the festival of Diwali promoted unity, tolerance, and spiritual renewal.

“I wish our Hindu community a blessed festival that brings together elements of faith, cultural expression, outreach to people in need and belief in the centrality of family,” Ramaphosa said.

The president added that this was a time of spiritual renewal and the traditions associated underscored the diversity and unity of all humanity.

“May the observance of Diwali enrich our nation’s social fabric and advance tolerance, inclusion and unity,” the president added.

Hindu community divided by president’s wishes

While many expressed appreciations towards the president for his well wishes, others called on the government to show more support for the Hindu community. Religious groups like the South African Hindu Maha Sabha, praised Ramaphosa’s gesture, saying it promoted inclusion in a multicultural nation.

South Africans share their thoughts on Ramaphosa’s message

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Ramaphosa’s well wishes for the Festival of Lights.

Bhavika Lalloo Makanjee asked:

“Why doesn't he make Diwali a national holiday? I mean, look at Australia, Canada and the USA. They have announced Diwali as a holiday. We have to use our leave days.”

Rajesh Ramsewak stated:

“Thank you, Mr President.”

Satchen Subramanian exclaimed:

“We want Diwali to be a public holiday before we receive any wishes.”

Ansuyah Singh said:

“I appreciate his good sentiments, however, I have heard of two separate schools that set assessments on Diwali. How is he/government supporting Hindus? No public holiday? Assessments set on Diwali day. How does this work? Sorry, not sorry but Cupcake can definitely do more.”

Jakarta Gopel added:

“It would be nice for the Hindus if Diwali became a holiday. And for the Muslims, if Eid was a holiday.”

Rajan Moodley said:

“Thanks for nothing.”

Jay Maharaj asked:

“Why now are you remembering the SA Hindu community when you know that you are on your way out of the government.

