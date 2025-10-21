South African actress and humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha is continuing on her mission to empower and celebrate women

With the upcoming EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards, the Shaka iLembe star, along with her partners, will honour the women who are reshaping industries and societies

The awards have reached a significant milestone since their inception, and Briefly News got insight into what the 2025 seminar aims to achieve

EmpoweringHER marks a major milestone with its fifth instalment. Image: nomzamo_lighthouse

Source: Instagram

South African humanitarian Nomzamo Mbatha is excited for the upcoming EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards, a platform for celebrating, uplifting and investing in women.

The fifth annual ceremony returns, sponsored by the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation and the Hollywood Foundation, to recognise and honour women for their impact on industries, communities, and society in South Africa and beyond.

Nomzamo, a staunch humanitarian, founder of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation and organiser of the awards, noted the significance of the 2025 ceremony.

"This year is so special for us because we are reaching a milestone moment, the Power of 50. Since our first gathering, we have honoured 40 trailblazing women. In 2025, we will welcome 10 more into this legacy, completing a collective of 50 phenomenal leaders who are truly shaping our country and the world.”

In a statement shared with Briefly News, the Hollywood Foundation, a development organisation focused on creating opportunities for sustainability, said 2025 marks a new era for EmpoweringHER.

The foundation's Public Relations Officer, Vuyisile Ngobese, said they were proud to celebrate EmpoweringHER's legacy and evolution.

"'The Power of 50' marks a defining chapter, showcasing the women whose courage and creativity continue to shape South Africa’s social and economic landscape."

Nomzamo Mbatha looks forward to honouring and celebrating more women at the next EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards. Image: nomzamo_lighthouse

Source: Instagram

Since its inception, EmpoweringHER, through the support of the Nomzamo Lighthouse Foundation and the Hollywood Foundation, has invested over R3.2 million into the growth and execution of the platform, averaging R800,000 each year.

The awards will take place on Saturday, 15 November 2025, at the Inanda Club, Johannesburg, from 09:00 to 17:00, with seats limited to 300.

Tickets are now available, selling at R950 for early bird entries and R1,200 for the standard tickets.

Fans look forward to EmpoweringHER

Supporters are excited and look forward to learning, growing and celebrating fellow women.

londy_mazwide_eventdesigner was excited:

"We can’t wait!"

gapedlamini said:

"We can't wait to meet our sisters with bold motivation."

Supporters are excited to attend Nomzamo Mbatha’s EmpoweringHER Seminar and Business Awards. Image: nomzamo_lighthouse

Source: Instagram

miss_roezina was eager:

"How I wish to be part of these conversations. I'd kill to be a fly on the wall!"

nonocommunications added:

"What a time! We are incredibly loved to have one in 2025! It will mark our 4th attendance, and we're getting our register ready."

Nomzamo Mbatha nominated at the Africa Choice Awards

In more Nomzamo Mbatha updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the actress's nomination at the Africa Choice Awards.

Her groundbreaking role on Shaka iLembe received recognition as a standout performance in South African television, competing with other talented and remarkable actresses for the coveted Female Movie Star of the Year award.

Source: Briefly News