A local woman on TikTok shared that while she was at Food Lover's Market, she saw gym supplements

The expensive supplements included whey protein concentrate, creatine monohydrate and more

While some people were interested and wondered if they could find the gym supplements in their stores, others complained about the price

A local woman shared that she saw gym supplements at her local Food Lover's Market. Images: @coachgundo / TikTok, @foodloversmarket / Instagram, @coachgundo / TikTok

Food Lover's Market has long been the go-to for pantry essentials and fresh produce. Now, it also seems to be the place to get gym supplements by the kilogram.

A scoop of supplements

Using the handle @coachgundo on TikTok, a woman who refers to herself as Coach Gundo uploaded a video on the social media platform to show app users what she saw at the grocery store.

Powdered substances in a bag with a scoop included L-glutamine for R459.99 per kg, whey protein concentrate for R399.99 per kg, hydrolyzed collagen for R499.99 per kg, and creatine monohydrate for R459.99 per kg.

Watch the video below:

Food Lover's Market's gym supplements surprise Mzansi

Hundreds took to the comment section with queries. While some wondered if they would find the gym supplements in their cities, others could not help but take note of the prices of the products.

A thankful @vusanimzila said to the coach:

"This is the biggest plug of all."

@mudhibear asked in the comment section:

"Why are those prices so violent?"

@mikerotch558 also shared their thoughts:

"Those prices are ridiculous."

A hesitant @erica7494 wrote:

"I never trust these. Anyone can swap those cards, and no one would know."

@given_talents shared their opinion of the items when they said:

"The only cheap thing here is the creatine monohydrate."

@fancy.shmanchy laughed and asked the public:

"How do you know it's not just flour or baby powder?"

@r0nnn1e told the online community:

"I don't like it standing open like that, though."

Woman's R181 Food Lover's grocery haul stuns SA

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared that she only spent R181.23 on groceries she bought from Food Lover's Market.

The items she bought amazed people on the internet, who rushed to the comment section to express their thoughts.

Source: Briefly News