“Age Means Nothing”: Mzansi Congratulates 23-Year-Old Woman for Buying a Site

A 23-year-old content creator shared with TikTok users that she bought herself a piece of land

In the viral video, the young woman visited the site to show social media users her property

Members of the online community showed the woman their support and filled the comment section with congratulatory messages

A young woman happily shared that she bought a site at 23. Images: @mantuli_1

Source: TikTok

While some youth in their twenties are figuring out what the next step in life should be, one Mzansi woman is far ahead with her plans for the future. At 23, she bought a piece of land, stunning the internet.

A site for sore eyes

Nosipho Ntuli, who used the handle @mantuli_1 on TikTok, uploaded an inspiring clip of herself checking out the site. As she walked around, a tractor was at work in the background.

The content creator proudly shared in her viral video:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"I bought my own site at the age of 23."

Watch the clip below:

Internet users applaud 23-year-old's achievement

Many social media users took to Nosipho's comment section to send her well wishes and congratulatory messages after seeing her invest in a piece of land to secure her future.

@lihle_mvelase02 loved what they had seen on their For You Page and commented:

"This is the type of content I live for. Big ups to you, baby. We're proud of you."

Nosipho's purchase impressed @ntuthukomaphumulo3, who said:

"Women are making wonders. Gentlemen, let us also up our game. Well done, my sister."

@halalisani.mtheth noted that the young woman's age did not play a factor in the purchase:

"Age means nothing. Congratulations."

@lady.lu93 also applauded Nosipho, writing:

"Congratulations, nana. Keep pushing for more success."

@fancy.face28 wrote in the comment section:

"Clever girl. Stay focused."

@mazulu5847 shared their story that unfortunately did not have the ending they wanted:

"Mina, I bought it at the age of 22, and it didn’t go well. Shame, I want my money back, but congratulations love."

@lindoqfnnym told the online community:

"If the Ntuli sisters do not inspire you, then you don't know what you want."

Woman buys R40k mobile kitchen at 21

In more news, Briefly News reported about an entrepreneur who shared that at 21, she spent R40 000 on a mobile kitchen to start a business in the food industry.

The young woman shared with Briefly News that she used the money from her first business to make the second work.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News