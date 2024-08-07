“Wow, So Much Stuff”: Nelspruit Woman Shows Off Impressive R600 Grocery Haul, SA Amazed
- A lady had South African netizens going wild as she showed off her weekly grocery haul for R600
- In the footage, she unveiled all the various things she bought, and people were impressed by the hun's items
- Social media users rushed to the stunner's comments section to gush over her shopping haul
One babe in Mpumalanga raved about her R600 groceries, and people were impressed by all the items she got.
Nelspruit woman flexes her R600 groceries
A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @beautiful.zanna proved that one does not need to break the bank to eat. The hun showed off her weekly groceries for only R694, which she purchased at Food Lovers.
The stunner unveiled what she had bought in the clip, such as two bottles of milk, juice, baked beans, noodles, onions, pineapple, orange, bread, and so much more.
@beautiful.zanna's clip wowed social media users and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.
Watch the video of the lady's groceries below:
SA loves the woman's grocery haul
Many netizens responded to the clip with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of items.
Mercyy said:
"I love seeing your videos on my fyp."
Simply Angela said:
"Loved this."
Tau added:
"Wayilacata ilettuce."
To which the hun responded by saying:
"Girl, I can explain."
Bongs_444 was impressed:
"God bless me with a woman who's dedicated to being a Woman of the house."
User commented:
"Wow, so much stuff."
