One babe in Mpumalanga raved about her R600 groceries, and people were impressed by all the items she got.

A lady showed off her R600 groceries from Food Lovers in a video.

Nelspruit woman flexes her R600 groceries

A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @beautiful.zanna proved that one does not need to break the bank to eat. The hun showed off her weekly groceries for only R694, which she purchased at Food Lovers.

The stunner unveiled what she had bought in the clip, such as two bottles of milk, juice, baked beans, noodles, onions, pineapple, orange, bread, and so much more.

@beautiful.zanna's clip wowed social media users and went on to become a hit on TikTok, gathering loads of views, likes, and comments.

Watch the video of the lady's groceries below:

SA loves the woman's grocery haul

Many netizens responded to the clip with shock and humour as they were surprised by the hefty amount of items.

Mercyy said:

"I love seeing your videos on my fyp."

Simply Angela said:

"Loved this."

Tau added:

"Wayilacata ilettuce."

To which the hun responded by saying:

"Girl, I can explain."

Bongs_444 was impressed:

"God bless me with a woman who's dedicated to being a Woman of the house."

User commented:

"Wow, so much stuff."

Source: Briefly News