“Wise Spending”: SA Comments on Student’s Massive R2 500 Monthly Grocery Haul

A student and content creator shared with TikTok users that she spent R2 500 on her groceries for the month

The items she bought from Checkers, Shoprite and Clicks included meat, starch, spices and self-care items

People on the internet applauded the woman for what she spent her money on and acknowledged the rise in costs

A student spent R2 500 on her monthly grocery haul. Images: @botshepegi_k

Source: Instagram

Student living requires careful budgeting, as every rand counts when balancing education and daily needs. One North-West University student gave the internet a look at her monthly grocery haul, which came with a four-digit price tag.

What the student bought

Using the handle @tshepiey_k on TikTok, Botshepegi Kgotlhang uploaded a lengthy video sharing what she bought from Checkers, Shoprite and Clicks for the month as a student who eats and stays alone.

The grocery items included stewed beef pieces, wors, chicken, juice, milk, fruit and vegetables, sauces and spices, tinned food, maize meal, oil, custard, starch products, eggs, butter and other small items.

Botshepegi also bought herself a few self-care items such as tampons, deodorant, soaps and spray.

In her video, she shared that she spent R1 800 at Checkers, R300 at Shoprite, and R415 at Clicks. She revealed the latter total in the comment section, as she was too ashamed to mention the amount in her video.

The young woman added:

"I'm not rich. I just use my money to buy groceries. I have nothing better to do with my money."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi responds to student's monthly grocery haul

A few social media users took to Botshepegi's comment section to discuss the items she bought. Others commended her on what she spent her money on.

@tshepsfd9h7 applauded the NWU student and shared in the comments:

"Wise spending, babes. Spending on groceries is always worth the investment."

@kombo248 presumably spoke about the content creator's hesitation to share the total spent at Clicks when they said:

"I understand, shame. Things are expensive."

@masepm84 laughed and wrote:

"I miss being a student."

@thubelihle.ndzame asked the young lady:

"How much was your sausage, and where did you buy it?"

Botshepegi responded to the TikTok user:

"R131 at Checkers."

