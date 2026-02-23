Woolworths has launched a self-service checkout pilot at its Foreshore store in Cape Town to test efficiency and customer acceptance

The trial comes amid ongoing concerns about shoplifting and whether retail automation can succeed in a country battling high unemployment

Social media users shared mixed reactions after spotting the new tills, with some praising convenience and others questioning long-term impact

Woolworths has begun piloting South Africa’s first self-service checkout tills at its Foreshore store in Cape Town by 17 February 2026.

A woman is paying at a self-service bank card only till. Image: Nicolas Guyonnet

Source: Getty Images

The retailer is testing whether local shoppers are ready to scan and pay for their own groceries without a traditional cashier. The move signals a shift in how one of the country’s biggest retailers plans to handle long queues. More especially during lunchtime rush hour in the CBD.

The pilot is running at the busy Foreshore branch. Customers can now ring up their own items. Staff members are always on standby to assist.

According to multiple reports, Woolworths said the trial is designed to measure how easily shoppers adapt to the technology. It aims to determine how fast transactions move and whether the system will improve the overall shopping experience. The retailer insisted that no jobs will be cut. Existing staff will be redeployed elsewhere in the store.

A First for Woolies Shoppers

Self-service checkouts are common in the UK and parts of Europe. South African supermarkets have been slower to adopt them. Retailers have long weighed the benefits of speed and convenience against concerns around theft and customer frustration.

South Africa’s retail sector already battles high levels of shoplifting. Woolworths confirmed that the trial includes oversight measures. A staff member monitors transactions and assists customers struggling with scanning or payment. The retailer has also been gradually reducing cash-accepting tills in some stores.

The concept is not entirely new to local consumers. Checkers previously introduced its Xpress Trolley in selected Western Cape stores. This allows shoppers to scan items while they shop and skip the main checkout queue.

Shoppers React to the Change

Many South African shoppers took to the comment section of the report to question whether the move made sense given the usual occurrences of theft.

Ilhaam Abrahams commented:

“No, we want human interaction. My day is not made until I hear that 'PLUS-TIK?'”

Kgomza Mck wrote:

“So that Mercedes-Benz guy during the KZN lootings failed to tell the court that he was doing self-service brought by Woolies? “

Neil Van Der Vyver noted:

“Woolies is not the first. Checkers at the Emporium in Constantia, Cape Town, are already operational.”

Ollie de Villiers said:

“I used that in Australia when we were visiting family. It's great, but I think the security in SA will have to beef up their surveillance.”

Nadeem Jansen commented:

“Oh dear! It's going to be a grocery massacre. Surely they not serious. Some things just aren't meant for Mzansi.”

Woolworths store at the Cape Town International Airport. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images

Source: Getty Images

