A Cape Town man filmed Woolworths free-range chicken and peppered steak pies selling at a high price

He joked that because of high prices, the pie needs to come with other benefits as well

South Africans were divided in the comments, with some defending the quality and others saying they'll stick to cheaper alternatives

Woolworths pricing strikes again. Cape Town content creator @suvveer_rajpaul posted a video showing the price of two pies in the Woolworths bakery section. One was a free-range chicken pie, and the other was a peppered steak pie, both advertised as farm-style and both priced at R69.99. He shared his opinion on the pies on 13 February 2026, stating:

"Woolworths pies priced at almost R70. At this point, the pie needs to come with WiFi and medical aid 😭."

Other grocery stores sell pies for around R15 upwards, which is probably what prompted his reaction. He said Woolworths can claim free-range, farm-style, or gluten-free all they want, but no pie should exceed R50. He jokingly asked if the pies went to a private school, calling the price outrageous.

Why is free-range chicken special?

According to experts at Live Frankly, there's a huge difference between intensively farmed and organic or genuinely free-range chickens. The most commonly consumed chickens in the UK and South Africa are Ross or Cobb varieties, which are genetically bred to grow at unnaturally fast speeds. These birds are typically reared indoors and sold for food at just 35 days old.

Organic and free-range farmers use slower-growing breeds. These chickens grow at a natural pace and live for about double the length of time. They have stronger legs and can roam free for their whole lives. This is why free-range and organic chickens cost more to produce. Feed for these fowls makes up for about 70% of the cost, and they are eating for twice as long.

The result is meat with more texture and depth of flavour. You'll also find less water oozing out when cooking. But the question remains: does that justify a R70 pie?

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi conflicted over price of Woolies pies

South Africans were split after TikToker @suvveer_rajpaul's opinion on the cost of the Woolies pie:

@William Lehong joked:

"For R70, I expect that pie to give me a life update and tell me my credit score is improving while I eat it."

@❣️Suri❣️ added:

"Even R50 is too much... At Westham Bakery we get 2 for +- R35😅"

@Ntobza defended:

"Guys, if you are not happy with Woolies prices, go to the other shops and buy pies for R15 and tell us if the taste is the same 😜🤣🤞"

@MsLerato 🇿🇦 💜 predicted:

"Woke people will say 'You are not the target market,' lol!"

@robinwilson655 argued:

"The people saying nobody forces you to buy from Woolworths really don't get the point!"

@Saaleha Bamjee joked:

"Is Cyril aware? He needs to put together another task team."

@Goodness Masuku🇿🇦 said:

"Take it or leave it. Feel free to go to Boxer, Shoprite or Spar."

@Where_angels_roam questioned:

"My question is, what is consumer protection doing for us as citizens?"

