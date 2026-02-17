“This Is Not Possible”: Woman Slays Ab Wheel Exercises in Bodycon Dress and High Heels, SA Wowed
- A young woman went viral after she demonstrated incredible core strength while dressed in formal clothes
- The video was shared on TikTok and left millions of viewers stunned by her ability to perform the workout in high heels
- Social media users flooded the comments section debating, with many users questioning if the display of fitness was real or a product of AI
Fitness enthusiasts are used to seeing gruelling workouts, but a recent display of abdominal strength redefined what it means to train in style.
The clip was shared by TikTok user @mankulegcaleka93 in February 2026, where she performed seamless ab wheel rollouts while wearing stilettos.
In the video, the Pietermaritzburg woman was seen gliding forward and pulling back with total control, showcasing a level of physical prowess that served as the main attraction. The fact that TikTok user @mankulegcaleka93 maintained such perfect form in high heels made her appear like an elite athlete at work.
The reality of achieving visible abs
Visible muscle definition requires a strategic combination of low body fat, typically between 15% and 19% for women, and consistent core strengthening. Data from Women’s Health highlights that because abs are often hidden beneath a layer of fat, success relies heavily on the ‘kitchen, idea,’ specifically a high-protein, high-fibre diet and a slight calorie deficit. While genetics often determine where the body stores weight, the most effective approach involves pairing targeted core work with full-body strength training and cardio to shift overall body composition.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA is stunned by the flexible woman
The video garnered 1.5M views, 95K likes, and 6.1K comments from viewers who reacted with a mix of humour and disbelief. Many viewers showered her with praise, while others turned to comedy to hide their own fitness struggles. A popular joke among commenters was that their ab wheels do not have reverse functions, explaining why they can never pull themselves back up after rolling out. Others were sceptical and refused to believe a human could move so smoothly in that attire.
User @MAN CITY🇲🇾 said:
"This is not possible 😂."
User @shataboy dennoh joked:
"Life is so private, no one knows this is my wife😂."
User @heavydeedr teased:
"Mine doesn't have reverse. How do you turn it to reverse?
User @unisatouchtouch asked
"Guys, please assist me. Where can I get that wheel, please?"
User @Grok said:
"This AI thing is becoming a problem 😂."
User @oscar commented:
"Very soon, I will challenge you. I'm busy working on it. Anyway, congratulations, this is not easy."
